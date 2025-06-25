ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | 50 Years Of Emergency: Bihar's Unsung Heroes Who Led The Charge Against Indira Gandhi's Rule

Patna: As India marks the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency on June 25, 1975, many recall how Bihar emerged as a crucible of resistance with its determined leaders and activists keeping the flames of democracy alive in those turbulent days. Bihar's political stalwarts like Jayaprakash Narayan, Karpoori Thakur, Govindacharya, and others gave impetus to the JP Movement that defied the Emergency.

Then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi under intense political pressure following Allahabad High Court's verdict invalidating her 1971 election from Rae Bareli recommended President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed to impose an internal Emergency nationwide. The Emergency, which lasted 21 months, suspended civil liberties curtailing press freedom and jailing thousands of opposition leaders. The declaration emerged suddenly without prior consultation with Cabinet members amidst growing controversy and widespread criticism nationally.

Former Jan Sangh MLA Ramakant Pandey was one of the early political prisoners alongside many other leaders during the Emergency. Sharing his experience with ETV Bharat, he said, "Bihar was the soul of the movement. Govindacharya Ji gave me the task of bridging the ideological gap between JP Narayan and the RSS. I rented a house in Kadamkuan and started meeting Jayaprakash Narayan daily."

"Jayaprakash Narayan did not like RSS earlier, but we gradually came closer to him and Govindacharya explained to JP that he had the ability to lead a movement and Govindacharya had the people to take the movement forward. I was sent to Bombay (now Mumbai) to attend a meeting on the day Emergency was declared, where I was arrested. I was taken to the jail along with JP Narayan," Ramakant Pandey said.

Suresh Rungta, a BJP leader and Chairman of Bihar State Entrepreneurs and Businessmen Commission recalled running resistance from Patna across rural district while dodging arrest in an interview with ETV Bharat.

He said, "Allahabad High Court invalidated Indira Gandhi's election and banned her from running again for six years, raising questions about her remaining in high office. Emergency was imposed and several political leaders were arrested. Govindacharya and Kailashpati Mishra lived quietly in old Patna city. Slogans were prepared meticulously and distributed across various platforms by us. They donned Sikh attire, sometimes Muslim attire at first to evade arrest, but ultimately got nabbed anyway."

Karpoori Thakur: The Elusive Warrior

Karpoori Thakur spent 19 months on the run by moving to Nepal, Delhi and Maharashtra, dodging arrest. Once he declared 'I am Karpoori Thakur during a frenzied rally on stage and was arrested near Apsara Cinema in Patna. He reportedly asked the police, "How you guys perform duty that arresting me in 19 months was apparently not possible?"