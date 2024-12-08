50 Years of Eenadu: Golden Jubilee Booklet Presented to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chennai: India's most widely-read Telugu language newspaper Eenadu is celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year. First published in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on 10th August 1974, Eenadu has carved for itself a unique place in the media industry of India. A torch born out of the late Ramoji Rao's idea has gone on to create an information revolution and is expanding its footprint every day.
Starting with just 4,500 circulation, Eenadu has now touched more than 13 lakh every day, establishing itself as the number one Telugu daily, bringing news to lakhs of people every morning.
On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Eenadu, the management has prepared a special Golden Jubilee booklet, which is presented to the Chief Ministers of various States.
The Eenadu Golden Jubilee booklet and a commemorative gift were also presented to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. On behalf of the ETV Group, Nitish Chowdhury, Regional Head of Eenadu Newspaper, Pandiaraj, Bureau Chief of ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu, and Iritatullah, Tamil Nadu Senior Correspondent of Eenadu personally presented the booklet to CM Stalin.
CM Stalin, who received the booklet, enquired in detail about the history of the Eenadu newspaper and its news service in Telugu-speaking states.
Later, the chief minister shared his thoughts and recalled the passing away of Ramoji Rao, the fatherly figure of the media world and the founder of Eenadu newspaper. He also congratulated Eenadu Daily on its 50th anniversary, saying that it should continue to serve the people.
For the last half-century, Eenadu has been not only a mass Daily, but also socially responsible and stood by the public in times of national calamities.
Read More
- 'Legends Live Forever': Kalki 2898 AD Makers Pay Tribute to Late Ramoji Rao, Krishnam Raju
- Ramoji Rao Memorial Meet: Son Kiron Announces Rs 10 Cr Donation For Andhra Capital Amaravati
- Best Tribute To Ramoji Rao Would Be To Stand Up For Values He Stood For: N Ram In Andhra Govt Memorial Meet
- Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Bharat Ratna For Ramoji Rao Garu