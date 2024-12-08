ETV Bharat / bharat

50 Years of Eenadu: Golden Jubilee Booklet Presented to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chennai: India's most widely-read Telugu language newspaper Eenadu is celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year. First published in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on 10th August 1974, Eenadu has carved for itself a unique place in the media industry of India. A torch born out of the late Ramoji Rao's idea has gone on to create an information revolution and is expanding its footprint every day.

Starting with just 4,500 circulation, Eenadu has now touched more than 13 lakh every day, establishing itself as the number one Telugu daily, bringing news to lakhs of people every morning.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Eenadu, the management has prepared a special Golden Jubilee booklet, which is presented to the Chief Ministers of various States.

The Eenadu Golden Jubilee booklet and a commemorative gift were also presented to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. On behalf of the ETV Group, Nitish Chowdhury, Regional Head of Eenadu Newspaper, Pandiaraj, Bureau Chief of ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu, and Iritatullah, Tamil Nadu Senior Correspondent of Eenadu personally presented the booklet to CM Stalin.