50 Years of 'Eenadu': A Legacy of Championing Democracy and Defending Press Freedom

For over 50 years, 'Eenadu,' under the leadership of Ramoji Rao, has been a powerful advocate for truth and justice. ( ETV Bharat )

Newspapers play a crucial role in highlighting both the positive and negative aspects of society. For over 50 years, 'Eenadu,' under the leadership of Ramoji Rao, has been a powerful advocate for truth and justice, consistently standing up against government overreach, corruption and threats to democratic values.

June 25, 1975: A dark day in India's history. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of Emergency, which included strict censorship of the press. Ramoji Rao, the founder of 'Eenadu,' refused to accept this and stood up against the censorship imposed on newspapers.

50 years of service: Standing up for the public

Over its 50-year history, 'Eenadu' has consistently supported the people by holding the government accountable for its actions. The newspaper has not hesitated to challenge authorities when necessary. A notable example of this occurred in 2004, when 'Eenadu' uncovered and exposed corruption within the government of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The newspaper revealed how public resources were being misused, including the illegal appropriation of land and resources for personal gain.

A report on the cyclone published in Eenadu. (ETV Bharat)

In response to these revelations, the YSR government retaliated by targeting Ramoji Rao and 'Eenadu.' The government attempted to destroy properties owned by Rao, including parts of the Ramoji Film City, a major film studio complex. Buildings and infrastructure within the Film City were demolished, and roads that served local communities were damaged. Despite these aggressive measures, Ramoji Rao did not back down. He fought the government's actions through legal channels and continued to publish critical reports. His perseverance during this difficult period demonstrated his commitment to journalistic integrity and the public interest.

2019-2024: Defending Democracy Against Authoritarianism

Between 2019 and 2024, the state saw a rise in authoritarian practices under the leadership of YS Jaganmohan Reddy. During this time, 'Eenadu' took a firm stand against the government’s misconduct. The newspaper faced significant harassment, including threats and attempts to intimidate its staff, but it remained steadfast in its mission to report the truth.