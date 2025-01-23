‘Major Tragedy Averted’: 50 Kg IED Defused By CRPF In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Bijapur: Security forces on Thursday claimed to have averted a major tragedy by defusing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) found along Basaguda and Awapalli road in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.
The IED was found under the road by a team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which had gone out on a routine search operation.
50 kg IED Defused
According to officials, the Naxals had planted the IED, weighing around 50 kg, under the bridge near a Durga temple on Basaguda and Avapalli road in Timapur.
As soon as the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) reached the spot, they got the signal of the bomb in the metal detector. The team immediately dug the area and defused the bomb on the spot, triggering a loud explosion, which was heard several kilometres away.
Bomb Under A Culvert
The Naxals had planted the bomb under a culvert by hiding it between concrete and stones, said an official. “The soldiers first tried to remove the bomb from there but it was fitted at a great depth. Removing the bomb from there could have been fatal. Therefore, the BDS team thought it better and safer to defuse the IED on the spot,” he said.
Alert Soldiers Averted Major Tragedy
Officials said that the IED could be detected by the alertness of CRPF soldiers, who were on a search operation today. “It was a major conspiracy of Naxals, which was foiled. The spot where the IED was defused got damaged but was filled immediately and the road was made suitable for traffic movement,” they said.
Recent IED Blast Killed 8 DRG Soldiers
On January 6, Naxals carried out an IED blast in Kutru in which eight District Reserve Guard (DRG) soldiers and a driver were killed. The ultras had allegedly planted a 60 to 70-kilogram IED in the middle of the road to target the soldiers.
After the Bijapur attack, top officials instructed the soldiers and the BDS team to be more vigilant.
More IED Blasts In January
January 10: In two separate incidents, IED explosions took place in the Orchha area of Narayanpur killing a civilian. Three persons were also injured in the incident.
January 12: A 10-year-old girl was injured in an IED blast in Sukma district. Two policemen were also injured in similar incidents of pressure IED explosions in Bijapur district on the same day.
January 16: Two Cobra commandos were injured in a pressure IED blast planted by Naxalites in Bijapur.
January 17: Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were injured in an IED blast by Naxalites in Narayanpur district.
Read More