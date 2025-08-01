ETV Bharat / bharat

‘5-Year-Old Child Snatched From Court's Custody, Sheer Negligence Of Delhi Police’, SC To Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said a five-year-old child has been “snatched” from its custody due to sheer negligence of the Delhi Police, and slammed the police, which claimed that the airlines is citing its privacy policy for not divulging details regarding boarding passes, saying “no airline on the earth can plead privacy in the matter of commission of crime…”.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi minced no words in criticizing Delhi Police for its “sheer negligence” in allowing a Russian woman to flee the country with the child, in violation of its orders in an ongoing custody dispute with the child's Indian father. The bench examined the status report submitted by the Centre. Only July 21, the apex court was informed that the woman may have already reached Russia, travelling through Nepal, and the UAE.

The report submitted in the court said that the Russian woman had travelled by taxi from Delhi to a railway station in Bihar, reaching there on July 8, and then she crossed into Nepal, and she boarded a flight from Nepal to Sharjah on July 12 and then reached Russia.

During the hearing today, the bench noted that the woman travelled from Delhi to Bihar via taxi due to the sheer negligence of the Delhi police. The bench said since the child’s passport is deposited here in the court, how was he allowed to travel, while questioning the investigation of the Delhi police. The bench expressed concern over the possibility of forging or duplication of the child’s passport and added that it appears that the Delhi Police did not consider this aspect.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said the international airlines are not responding regarding boarding passes, and the Centre is using diplomatic channels. “The airport authority at Kathmandu definitely will have the database with regard to boarding passes and the relevant immigration documents. The airport authorities, I think, through Interpol they have an intelligence sharing platform. So, you can use Interpol for the purpose…you have already issued Look Out (circular), then Interpol is assumed jurisdiction,” said Justice Bagchi.

Bhati said the concerned authorities have contacted the airlines, and they are citing privacy specifically; therefore, the government is using diplomatic channels. “No airline on the earth can plead privacy in the matter of commission of crime….how can they hide the information, there is nothing like privacy in the matter of crime”, said Justice Kant.

The bench asked the Centre to identify whether the lady and child are in Russia. Bhati said there is no confirmation even on that. “UAE is not a country which will not cooperate. I am sure the kind of cordiality the two nations maintain, they will extend full cooperation in the investigation…”, said Justice Kant.

The bench said the concerned authorities are taking the matter lightly, as they think the child has been taken by his mother in a matrimonial dispute. “It is not like this. It is a custody dispute, and out of the two (mother and father), nobody has been given custody of the child. The court is the custodian of the child. The child has been snatched from the custody of the Supreme Court of India; therefore, we are taking it very seriously. If somebody wants, we will pass a very harsh order,” said Justice Kant.

The bench said it is not that the father or the mother has been deprived of anything, and there is a lack of sensitivity and complete negligence on the part of the authorities.

The bench said that the taking away of the child by his mother, Victoria Basu, has happened apparently due to the sheer negligence of the Delhi Police.