Five Killed As Fire Breaks Out In Firecracker Shop In Jharkhand's Garhwa

Garhwa: A tragic incident occurred in the Godarmana market of the Ranka police station area, Jharkhand, where five people lost their lives after a fire broke out in a firecracker shop. The sudden blaze triggered panic in the area, with loud explosions echoing throughout.

Chaos Erupts as Fire Breaks Out

Godarmana market, located on the Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border, had a firecracker shop set up for the Holi festival. A sudden fire caused a massive explosion, with firecrackers and bombs bursting in quick succession. The shopkeeper and four others were caught in the blaze.

The fire broke out between 11 AM and 12 noon, causing a powerful explosion that sent shockwaves through the market. The victims have been identified as Kush Kumar (46), Ajit Keshari (36), Sushila Karketa (15), Priyansh (10), and Shreyansh (8). They were shifted to Ramanujganj Hospital, where they were declared dead. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Eyewitness Accounts and Official Response

Eyewitnesses recounted the terrifying moments, saying the explosions created chaos. "We immediately tried to rescue everyone and admitted them to Ramanujganj Sadar Hospital, but all five had already died," a witness said. Among the deceased was a relative of former BJP district president Om Prakash Keshari.

Following the incident, Garhwal SP Deepak Pandey and SDM Sanjay Pandey visited Ramanujganj Hospital. SP Pandey stated that the fire broke out while people were present at the shop. SDM Sanjay Pandey assured that government assistance would be provided as per the established procedure."

Chief Minister Expresses Grief

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. In a message on social media platform X, he called the incident heartbreaking and prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for the grieving families." He said that the district administration is actively investigating the matter.

