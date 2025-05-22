5-Kg Plastic Found In Dead Elephant's Belly In Tamil Nadu, Improper Waste Disposal Blamed

Coimbatore: After five kg of plastic was recovered from the stomach of a dead elephant, wildlife and environmental activists have raised serious concern and accused the improper waste disposal and management in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district for the incident.

On May 17, the Coimbatore forest department learnt that an elephant and her calf were standing at the same place for a long time on the western side of Bharathiar University at the foot of Marudhamalai. Following this, forest officials started monitoring the two. The mother elephant appeared ill and was seen lying on the ground while the calf stood beside her helplessly. On the instructions of the forest department, teams of veterinary doctors and the Coimbatore forest officials jointly monitored the elephant. Upon information, ETV Bharat team went to the spot.

An elephant rummaging through garbage (ETV Bharat)

When ETV Bharat team went there, it was seen that the calf was chasing away anyone who tried to go near its mother while the doctors were struggling to treat the female elephant. Unable to treat the elephant, the forest ranger who was at the field informed his seniors about the situation on phone, and on his orders, a Kumki elephant named Orion was brought to the spot from the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve.

Finally, the calf was chased into the forest and its mother was lifted with the help of a crane for treatment. After this, the veterinary team started treatment, providing the elephant with food and medicines. On the fourth day, the elephant looked tired and was given intravenous therapy. The elephant drank some water and ate few fruits. Then, with the help of a crane and a Kumki elephant, the elephant was lowered into an artificially set water tank and administered hydrotherapy. But within a few hours, she passed away.

Dumping yard near forest (ETV Bharat)

Doctors initially felt that the elephant died due to heart attack and an autopsy was performed as per the norm. However, the postmortem report shocked the forest workers. It was revealed that a 12 to 15-month-old dead male foetus was present in her womb and her large intestine had 5 kg of plastic waste.

Forest veterinarian Dr Sukumar said, "We estimate that the deceased female elephant may be 16 to 17 years old. An examination of the body parts revealed that the elephant's heart, liver and kidneys were affected. There were a few undigested fruits in her small intestine while plastic bags and aluminum foil weighing 5 kg were found in the colon and rectum."

The doctor further said, "There were no other injuries on the upper body. It now appears that the elephant died due to a bacterial infection, which affected its body organs and increased toxicity. Samples collected from the body will be sent to the laboratory to determine the cause of the infection. It seems that the deceased elephant had eaten a lot of plastic products at the garbage dump at the foot of Maruthamalai. Spoiled food and products containing plastic affect health."

The dead foetus is being sent to Vandalur for further examination. "There is no chance of detecting the foetus beforehand. We do not have facilities to scan to that extent. Elephants usually leave the forest only after their physical condition deteriorates. Hydrotherapy treatment was done to treat stiffness and rejuvenate the elephant. We were unable to save the elephant because its internal organs were severely damaged," he said.

Coimbatore district forest officer Jayaraj said, "As Somaiyampalayam panchayat is about to be merged with the corporation, the dumping yard is going to be shifted to Vellalur and a fence will be erected around this area to prevent people from entering here."

Elephants spend almost 80 percent of their day searching for food and consume around 150 to 200 kg every day. Being herbivores, elephants eat a wide variety of plants and their dung is full of seeds. Since these seeds have good germination capacity, they help plants grow and also help in increasing biodiversity. However, the elephant dung at the foot of Maruthamalai in Coimbatore has only plastic waste and garbage instead of seeds.

Somaiyampalayam panchayat administration has set up a dumping yard around the Maruthamalai temple, adjacent to the forest. Wild animals including elephants, deer and boars consume the food waste dumped in this garbage yard. The environmental and wildlife activists have been demanding that the yard be relocated and complaints have been lodged to the district administration in this regard.

Furthermore, a notice was sent to the panchayat administration on behalf of the forest department, requesting relocation of the garbage dump. However, since no alternative place was available, the panchayat administration continued to dump garbage in this area.

Shanmuga Sundaram, secretary of the Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust, said, the garbage collected in the Maruthamalai and Somaiyampalayam has been dumped at the foot of the Maruthamalai. Despite several complaints in this regard over the past five years, no action has been taken, he said. "The Maruthamalai area should be declared a zero plastic zone and all types of plastic products should be banned,” he added.

Expressing his concern, Kalidas, president of the Osai organisation, said, "Elephants provide various benefits to the forest and its dung plays an important role in showing the vitality of the forest. The presence of plastic in elephant dung can harm not only elephants but also the environment. Environment organisations have been continuously emphasising for the past few years that local governments should prevent garbage from being dumped near mountains and forests."

"According to The Waste (Disposal and Management) Act, garbage and waste should not be dumped anywhere but managed properly. Local government should stop dumping of garbage else action should be taken against those who cause harm to wild animals as per the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. The district administration should intervene and prevent local bodies from dumping garbage. We are also trying to take legal action in this regard," he said.

Another major concern is elephants suffering from 'chronic poisoning'. Wild elephants continuously eat pesticide-treated crops and plastic waste, which can lead to infection. Forest officials apprehend that this can affect the elephant's health and may also lead to death.