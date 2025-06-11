5 Keralites Among 6 Tourists Killed In Road Accident In Kenya

New Delhi: Six people, including five Keralites, were killed when a tourist bus veered out of control and plunged into a depression in the Nyandarua region of northeastern Kenya, officials said on Tuesday.

"A group of 28 Indians from Qatar were visiting Kenya when their bus met with an unfortunate road accident yesterday. As per available information, 5 Indian nationals have lost their lives in an accident," the Indian Embassy in Qatar said in a post on X.

The group was travelling from Qatar to Kenya on an Eid holiday trip when the disaster struck them on the Nakuru Road around noon on Monday. Among the deceased was Geetha Shoji Isaac, a native of Thiruvalla. The other Malayalis who died in the accident include Riya (41), a native of Palakkad, and her 7-year-old daughter Tyra, as well as Jasna and her daughter Ruhi Mehrin, natives of Thrissur.

Eyewitnesses said that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn multiple times before crashing. A total of 27 people sustained injuries in the accident and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Among the injured, three individuals are in critical condition and are expected to be transferred to a hospital in Nairobi for advanced medical care.

Responding to the incident, the Indian Embassy in Qatar launched a helpline service to assist the victims' families and coordinate further investigation. Officials have urged those seeking assistance to contact the embassy at +974 55097295.

The Indian Embassy in Kenya also said that a consular team is on the ground and is in close contact with the local authorities to extend all necessary support. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic road accident on Ol Jororok-Nakuru Road in Nyandarua County, in which 5 Indian nationals have lost their lives. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. We pray for the swift recovery of the injured. The consular team from the High Commission is on the ground and is in close contact with the local authorities to extend all necessary support. We can be reached at +254 734916532," the Embassy said in a post on X.