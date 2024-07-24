ETV Bharat / bharat

5.8 Lakhs SIM Cards And 1,08,000 IMEIs Have Been Blocked By Centre: MHA

New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Wednesday said that over 5.8 lakhs SIM cards and 1,08,000 IMEIs have been blocked by the Government of India.

"Till date, more than 5.8 lakhs SIM cards and 1,08,000 IMEIs as reported by police authorities have been blocked by the Government of India," said Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Stating that police and public order are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, Kumar said that the Centre supplements the initiatives of the States and Union Territories through advisories and financial assistance under various schemes for capacity building of their Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

"The States/UTs are primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crimes including cyber-crime through their Law Enforcement Agencies," he said.

Stating that the state of the art 'National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (Investigation)' has been established, as a part of the I4C at New Delhi to provide early-stage cyber forensic assistance to Investigating Officers (IOs) of State/UT Police, Kumar said.