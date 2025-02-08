ETV Bharat / bharat

48th Kolkata International Book Fair: Political Turmoil Fails To Wane Popularity Of Bangladeshi Books

Despite not attending the fair, many books by Bangladeshi authors and publishers were launched at the fair. Bibliophiles throng stalls for books themed on Bangladesh.

A file photo of Kolkata International Book Fair.
A file photo of Kolkata International Book Fair. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 1:32 PM IST

Kolkata: Every year, the Bangladesh Pavilion at the Kolkata International Book Fair counts huge footfalls as bibliophiles look for books by Bangladeshi authors and meet some of them in person. But this year, due to political turmoil in the country, no pavilion has been set up at the 48th Kolkata International Book Fair.

Despite not attending the fair, many books by Bangladeshi authors and publishers were launched at the fair. Abhijan Publishers is one such. About 10 books of Bangladeshi publishers have been unveiled at the fair.

"I was in fear of people not buying our books. To the contrary, visitors are buying the books which are in demand now," Maroof Hossain of Abhijan Publishers said.

Not only Abhijan, but Pratibhas Publication has also been counting a good number of visitors. "People are mainly looking at the contents of the books, irrespective of their publishing agency. We have published five books this year and all are in demand," Chitrarpita Saha, of Pratibhas, said.

India's eastern neighbour was stirred by protests over quota and the interim government has failed to quell it. A recent speech by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the demolition of Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman'as ancestral home in Dhanyamandi has exacerbated the situation.

Amid this, Patra Bharati has published '71 Er Muktijudhho' by Humayun Ahmed. "We have published a title by Humayun Ahmed based on the freedom struggle of Bangladesh. Besides, we have a stock of Sadat Hossian's books. There are other books by Bangladeshi authors which have been published by us," Rahul Roy of Pratra Bharati said.

This has been the maiden participation at the fair by Duburi Publication of Santi Niketan. It also has published a book on Bangladesh on the history of East Bengal.

"The book was first launched 50 years ago. Now we have published it from India. It has received good demand with 50 orders from Bangladesh," Subha Nath of the publishers said.

On how the book lovers want the participation of Bangladesh, Supratim Sengupta from Nager Bazar, Kolkata said," India and Bangladesh used to have an altogether different relationship. But there is some trouble now. But I think art and literature should be kept aside from politics."

Some of the books by Bangladeshi publishers.
Some of the books by Bangladeshi publishers. (ETV Bharat.)

"Why are we not allowed in Bangladesh Book Fair? We need to think about those we took up the job of fencing the border," Senina Hakim of Kestopur said.

FM Shim, a Bangladeshi filmmaker who was at the fair said, "There is no barrier of language. It is impossible that readers, publishers and authors can't attend the fair. An extreme force has captured the country. But I think the people of Bangladesh will come out of this. The way they had shed their blood for the country, they will come forward again."

