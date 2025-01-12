ETV Bharat / bharat

474 Homeless People Died In Delhi Cold: CHD Director Draws Authorities' Attention In Letter

Aledia has also written in the letter that more shelter homes and clothes should be arranged to prevent homeless people from dying due to cold.

474 Homeless People Died In Delhi Delhi, CHD Director Draws Authorities' Attention In A Letter
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 10:12 AM IST

New Delhi: As Delhi shivers under biting cold, several cases of homeless people dying due to cold started surfacing. Sunil Kumar Aledia, executive director of the Center for Holistic Development (CHD), has written a letter to Delhi chief secretary Dharmendra Singh and CEO of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) demanding steps to prevent death of people dying due to cold in the capital. Along with this, a demand was also made to provide housing and socio-economic protection to these people.

In his letter written to the chief secretary of Delhi and CEO of DUSIB, he mentioned that 474 homeless people died in Delhi from November 15 to January 10 due to cold. According to police records, most of the bodies have not even been identified. Aledia has also written in the letter that more shelter homes and clothes should be arranged to prevent homeless people from dying due to cold.

d
d (d)

Aledia has written that the winter season should not prove to be a 'death sentence' for homeless people in Delhi. The national capital's harsh winter is taking a heavy toll on homeless people, leading to a very high mortality and morbidity rate. For those living on the streets, winter brings sleepless nights and a host of health problems, he wrote.

According to Aledia, health problems during winter include respiratory infections, skin diseases, arthritis outbreaks and worsening mental health conditions. Apart from this, asthma, COPD and cardiovascular diseases become more severe due to colds, making many homeless people vulnerable to serious complications and even death.

CHD CEO has sent a copy of the letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj as well as DM and DCP of all districts. He has also informed the matter to the principal secretary, special secretary, deputy secretary and deputy commissioner of the Revenue Department of the Delhi government. In the letter, Aledia has also given the figures of death in all 15 districts.

New Delhi: As Delhi shivers under biting cold, several cases of homeless people dying due to cold started surfacing. Sunil Kumar Aledia, executive director of the Center for Holistic Development (CHD), has written a letter to Delhi chief secretary Dharmendra Singh and CEO of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) demanding steps to prevent death of people dying due to cold in the capital. Along with this, a demand was also made to provide housing and socio-economic protection to these people.

In his letter written to the chief secretary of Delhi and CEO of DUSIB, he mentioned that 474 homeless people died in Delhi from November 15 to January 10 due to cold. According to police records, most of the bodies have not even been identified. Aledia has also written in the letter that more shelter homes and clothes should be arranged to prevent homeless people from dying due to cold.

d
d (d)

Aledia has written that the winter season should not prove to be a 'death sentence' for homeless people in Delhi. The national capital's harsh winter is taking a heavy toll on homeless people, leading to a very high mortality and morbidity rate. For those living on the streets, winter brings sleepless nights and a host of health problems, he wrote.

According to Aledia, health problems during winter include respiratory infections, skin diseases, arthritis outbreaks and worsening mental health conditions. Apart from this, asthma, COPD and cardiovascular diseases become more severe due to colds, making many homeless people vulnerable to serious complications and even death.

CHD CEO has sent a copy of the letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj as well as DM and DCP of all districts. He has also informed the matter to the principal secretary, special secretary, deputy secretary and deputy commissioner of the Revenue Department of the Delhi government. In the letter, Aledia has also given the figures of death in all 15 districts.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI WEATHER474 DELHI HOMELESS PEOPLE DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.