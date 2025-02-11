ETV Bharat / bharat

47 Percent Decline In Naxal Violence In Chhattisgarh; On Course to Eliminate Naxalism By March 2026: Govt in Parliament

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh has seen a reduction of 47 per cent in incidents of Naxal violence and a decline of 64 per cent in deaths of civilians and security personnel resulting from such violence during 2024 as compared to 2010, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, asserting that the Government was marching towards the right direction to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026.

In response to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the state recorded 267 cases of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence in 2024 as compared to 499 reported in 2010. Violence perpetrated by LWE has reduced by 47 per cent in 2024 in comparison to the high levels of 2010, he said.

The resultant deaths, both civilians and security forces, have also reduced by 64 per cent during the same period, he said. The casualties of civilians and security forces was 3343 in 2010 which came down to 122 in 2024.

The Minister said the implementation of the 'National Policy and Action Plan' to address Left Wing Extremism (LWE) both by the Centre and the States has resulted in a consistent decline in LWE both in terms of geographical spread and violence.

The remarks come two days after security agencies achieved a breakthrough in anti-naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, killing 31 Naxals in Bijapur district on Sunday (Feb 9, 2025)

“There has been a progressive decline in the number of districts affected by LWE. In view of the continuously improving situation, three reviews of LWE-affected districts have been undertaken in the last six years with reduction from 126 to 90 districts in April 2018, further to 70 in July 2021 and then to 38 in April 2024,"

Violence perpetrated by LWE has reduced by 81 percent in 2024 in comparison to the high levels of 2010 (2024: 374, 2010:1936), the MoS said. The resultant deaths -- Civilians and Security Forces -- have also reduced by 85 percent during the same period (2024: 150, 2010: 1005), he added.

Special Emphasis to Chhattisgarh

Admitting that Chhattisgarh remains the major bastion for Naxals, Rai said the central government has adopted several special initiatives for the Naxal-affected State. For the expansion of the road network, 4046 km of roads have been constructed so far in LWE-affected areas besides improving telecom connectivity for which 1333 towers have been commissioned, he said.

For financial inclusion of the local population in Naxal-affected districts in Chhattisgarh, 1214 post offices have been opened while 297 Bank Branches and 268 ATMs have been opened, the MoS said.

For skill development, he said that nine ITIs and 14 Skill Development Centers (SDCs) have been made functional while for quality education of tribals in LWE-affected districts, 45 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) have been made functional.

“In addition, under the Civic Action Programme, Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF, BSF, SSB and ITBP) deployed in LWE-affected areas undertake various civic activities for the welfare of the locals and to wean away the youth from the influence of the Maoists,” Rai said.