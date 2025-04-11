47 Lakh Pilgrims, Thousands of Vehicles; Is Chardham Yatra Threatening The Himalayas?

Dehradun: The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is counted among the world's largest pilgrimages in terms of the number of visitors. In 2024 alone, around 47 lakh people visited the Char Dham shrines, while approximately 65 lakh registered for the journey.
This highlights the immense spiritual significance of the pilgrimage, not just within India but globally. However, the growing footfall has raised serious environmental concerns, particularly in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.
Rising Environmental Challenges Due to Vehicles
With lakhs of devotees comes a massive influx of vehicles. In 2023, around 5,68,459 vehicles entered the Chardham area, while in 2024, 5,20,626 vehicles were recorded. As of now, 20,492 private vehicles have already been registered for this year’s pilgrimage. Experts predict that these numbers will rise rapidly as the Yatra progresses. This huge movement of vehicles contributes significantly to air pollution and poses a grave threat to the delicate environment of the central Himalayas.
Helicopter Traffic in Kedarnath Valley
In addition to road traffic, helicopter services are extensively used to reach Kedarnath. In 2023, nearly one lakh devotees availed of helicopter services, and this year, too, 25,278 people have registered so far. While these flights offer convenience, they also increase air pollution and carbon emissions in an already vulnerable high-altitude region.
Chardham Yatra 2024 Schedule and Registrations
This year, the Chardham Yatra will begin on April 30. The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri will open on the same day, followed by Kedarnath on May 2 and Badrinath on May 4. So far, 15,33,885 registrations have been completed, and the number continues to rise rapidly, indicating another record-breaking year in terms of pilgrim turnout.
Pollution Reaching Glaciers
One of the most alarming concerns is that vehicles now reach very close to the glaciers in this region. Gangotri Dham is situated at 11,204 feet, Yamunotri at 10,804 feet, Kedarnath at 11,700 feet, and Badrinath at 10,279 feet. These sacred sites lie near important glaciers such as the Gangotri, Gaumukh, Satopanth, Alkapuri, Khatling, Dunagiri, Bhagini, and Bandarpooch glaciers. Pollution from vehicles is directly affecting these glaciers, accelerating their melt rate.
Small Glaciers Most Affected
Environmental scientists warn that smaller glaciers are especially at risk due to their lower thickness. Even a slight increase in atmospheric temperature or the presence of carbon particles can lead to rapid melting. These glaciers are crucial for sustaining rivers and groundwater levels in the plains, and their degradation could have long-term consequences for the entire region.
Heat and Vibrations Alter Local Climate
The Char Dham region, naturally cold due to its glacial surroundings, experiences a drastic temperature rise during the six-month Yatra season. The use of diesel and petrol vehicles not only emits harmful gases but also leads to vibrations that may cause minor cracks in the glaciers and surrounding rock structures. According to Geologist Prof SP Sati, these small shifts in the terrain, if unchecked, could lead to larger geological disturbances in the future.
Pollution Monitoring Efforts by the Government
The Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board is actively monitoring the environmental impact of the Yatra. Air quality monitoring systems are being installed at district headquarters, allowing the board to collect around 15 different types of data related to air pollution. These insights will help in understanding the exact scale of environmental change during the pilgrimage season.
Need for Eco-Friendly Transportation
Experts strongly recommend the adoption of green transportation solutions. Electric vehicles should be promoted, and restrictions should be placed on petrol and diesel vehicles beyond a certain altitude. Member Secretary of the Pollution Control Board Parag Madhukar Dhakate emphasised that replacing traditional vehicles with electric ones can significantly reduce environmental damage. The government is also considering policies to mandate the use of electric vehicles in eco-sensitive zones.
