47 Lakh Pilgrims, Thousands of Vehicles; Is Chardham Yatra Threatening The Himalayas?

The 2025 Chardham Yatra is set to begin on April 30; over 15.33 lakh devotees have already registered for the sacred journey amid growing environmental concerns. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is counted among the world's largest pilgrimages in terms of the number of visitors. In 2024 alone, around 47 lakh people visited the Char Dham shrines, while approximately 65 lakh registered for the journey.

This highlights the immense spiritual significance of the pilgrimage, not just within India but globally. However, the growing footfall has raised serious environmental concerns, particularly in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

Rising Environmental Challenges Due to Vehicles

With lakhs of devotees comes a massive influx of vehicles. In 2023, around 5,68,459 vehicles entered the Chardham area, while in 2024, 5,20,626 vehicles were recorded. As of now, 20,492 private vehicles have already been registered for this year’s pilgrimage. Experts predict that these numbers will rise rapidly as the Yatra progresses. This huge movement of vehicles contributes significantly to air pollution and poses a grave threat to the delicate environment of the central Himalayas.

Helicopter Traffic in Kedarnath Valley

In addition to road traffic, helicopter services are extensively used to reach Kedarnath. In 2023, nearly one lakh devotees availed of helicopter services, and this year, too, 25,278 people have registered so far. While these flights offer convenience, they also increase air pollution and carbon emissions in an already vulnerable high-altitude region.

Chardham Yatra 2024 Schedule and Registrations

This year, the Chardham Yatra will begin on April 30. The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri will open on the same day, followed by Kedarnath on May 2 and Badrinath on May 4. So far, 15,33,885 registrations have been completed, and the number continues to rise rapidly, indicating another record-breaking year in terms of pilgrim turnout.

Pollution Reaching Glaciers

One of the most alarming concerns is that vehicles now reach very close to the glaciers in this region. Gangotri Dham is situated at 11,204 feet, Yamunotri at 10,804 feet, Kedarnath at 11,700 feet, and Badrinath at 10,279 feet. These sacred sites lie near important glaciers such as the Gangotri, Gaumukh, Satopanth, Alkapuri, Khatling, Dunagiri, Bhagini, and Bandarpooch glaciers. Pollution from vehicles is directly affecting these glaciers, accelerating their melt rate.