450 km In 20 Days: A Tiger's Relentless Quest For Habitat Across Chhattisgarh And Telangana Forests

Mahabubabad: A male tiger, that had migrated from the dense forests of Chhattisgarh into Telangana's Warangal district, continues its relentless search for a suitable habitat. Forest officials have tracked the tiger's movement based on its footprints at Pakala sanctuary under Kothaguda range of Mahabubabad district.

Journey across districts

Initial entry: The tiger entered Mulugu district on November 9, near Bodapuram in Venkatapuram mandal, where it was spotted by farmer Narsimha Rao. From there, it crossed the Godavari River and roamed for three days in Malluru and Narsimhasagar forest areas of Mangapet mandal.

Tadwai forests: On November 13, the tiger's footprints were found in Pambapur area under Tadwai. It spent nine days in the forests of Narsapuram and Bandala, preying on small animals for sustenance.

Bhadradri and return: The tiger briefly ventured into Bhadradri Kothagudem district before re-entering the Tadwai forests.

Warangal district: On November 27, the tiger entered Warangal district through Gangaram and Kothaguda mandals. By November 28, it was spotted in Rudragudem forests of Nallabelli mandal and later moved to the Pakala sanctuary via Khanapuram and Narsampeta mandals.

Conservation challenges and efforts

Forest officials advocate transforming the Eturnagaram sanctuary into a dedicated tiger zone to support biodiversity and ensure the tiger's safety.