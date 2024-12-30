450 km In 20 Days: A Tiger's Relentless Quest For Habitat Across Chhattisgarh And Telangana Forests

Mahabubabad: A male tiger, that had migrated from the dense forests of Chhattisgarh into Telangana's Warangal district, continues its relentless search for a suitable habitat. Forest officials have tracked the tiger's movement based on its footprints at Pakala sanctuary under Kothaguda range of Mahabubabad district.
Journey across districts
Initial entry: The tiger entered Mulugu district on November 9, near Bodapuram in Venkatapuram mandal, where it was spotted by farmer Narsimha Rao. From there, it crossed the Godavari River and roamed for three days in Malluru and Narsimhasagar forest areas of Mangapet mandal.
Tadwai forests: On November 13, the tiger's footprints were found in Pambapur area under Tadwai. It spent nine days in the forests of Narsapuram and Bandala, preying on small animals for sustenance.
Bhadradri and return: The tiger briefly ventured into Bhadradri Kothagudem district before re-entering the Tadwai forests.
Warangal district: On November 27, the tiger entered Warangal district through Gangaram and Kothaguda mandals. By November 28, it was spotted in Rudragudem forests of Nallabelli mandal and later moved to the Pakala sanctuary via Khanapuram and Narsampeta mandals.
Conservation challenges and efforts
Forest officials advocate transforming the Eturnagaram sanctuary into a dedicated tiger zone to support biodiversity and ensure the tiger's safety.
Monitoring with trap cameras
Trap cameras have been installed in areas like Konapuram, Otai, Rampur, and Karlai, known for abundant wildlife. However, no recent tiger sightings have been captured.
Rewilding efforts in Kothaguda forests
In response to a tiger preying on livestock in 2021, forest officials introduced wild prey species to the area.
2022: Around 50 deer and wild animals were released from Warangal Zoo Park.
2023: An additional 45 deer, peacocks, and other animals were released from Hyderabad Zoo Park into the Nelavancha-Karlai forests of Guduru mandal. The efforts were aimed at establishing a sustainable prey base for predators like tigers.
Historical Context
This is the first tiger sighting in the region after nearly three years. In late 2021, a tiger migrated from Bhadradri Kothagudem to Mahabubabad districts and traversed through Warangal, Mulugu, and Bhupalapalli districts. During that time, the tiger killed livestock, including cows in the Nelavancha-Karlai forests.