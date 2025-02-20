44 Days After Assam Coal Mine Tragedy, Bodies Of Remaining 5 Miners Retrieved

Guwahati: Forty-four days after the tragedy, rescuers on Wednesday retrieved the bodies of the remaining five of the nine miners trapped inside the coal mine at Umrangsho in Assam's Dima Hasao district, officials said.

The rescue teams comprising the Indian Navy, Coal India Limited, Indian Army and many other organisations could retrieve the bodies of four miners earlier.

Nine workers were trapped inside the mine on January 6 and the body of one was recovered two days later while those of three others were found on January 11. The five remained missing since January 6, when the coal mine was flooded.

Even after using high-end types of equipment to trace the bodies of the five miners, the rescuers were not able to trace the bodies of the five miners. Authorities have also used several high-pressure pumps to drain out water but it was not receding.

After continuous efforts of dewatering, the rescuers finally spotted the five bodies and retrieved them on Wednesday as the water level of the mine dropped drastically.

"Today, the dewatering of the Umrangso mines was completed to a level where retrieval operations could be launched. The mortal remains of the remaining 5 miners have been recovered and brought up from the mine shaft. The process of identifying the remains has been initiated," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.

“We continued the dewatering process all these days. However, the water level dropped drastically today. This forced us to launch an operation to go inside the mine. Army and NDRF personnel recovered the bodies in the afternoon, today” a senior district administration official told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

He said that the bodies were taken to the Dima Hasao district headquarters, Haflong for for collecting DNA samples to ascertain their identities.