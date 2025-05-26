413 Drone Attacks, Zero Casualties: How India's Defence System Foiled Pakistan Offensive Along Western Border

Jodhpur: In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor launched by Indian Armed Forces, when Pakistan launched 413 drones and several Chinese-made missiles into Indian territory along the western border, India displayed its defence prowess as the BSF, Army and Air Force successfully intercepted each of the threats. Not a single Indian soldier was harmed, thanks to the efficient performance of India's air defense system.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, BSF Rajasthan Frontier IG ML Garg said Pakistan had launched the attack with full preparation. "Not only did it (Pak) send drones and missiles, but also moved Army units and tanks close to the border. However, Indian forces were already on high alert to deal with the offensive," he said.

IG Garg said Pakistan even used kamikaze drones, but India's anti-drone system neutralised all the enemy drones mid-air. "This system, which was deployed by the BSF to curb drug smuggling, proved to be very effective in this operation. Our artillery on the border was fully prepared, but there was no artillery use from the Pakistani side. Currently, the Pakistani Army is within its borders because of the ceasefire agreement," he added.

Airbases Were Under Targets

"The missiles fired by Pakistan had a range of 150-200 kilometers and were also fitted with warheads. Most of the missiles were aimed at the Phalodi airbase, while Jaisalmer and Barmer were also under target. India's air defense system destroyed all the missiles in the air, the IG said.

IG Garg further highlighted the excellent coordination between the three forces during Operation Sindoor. Everyone worked strongly on their respective fronts, he said.

He also said that the strong political leadership of the country was the main reason for this decisive action. "It was decided after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that India would give befitting response to terrorism. This time, women soldiers were also deployed on the border. This was the first time after the 1971 war that women performed their duty standing shoulder to shoulder in a war-like situation. They remained on duty for 24 hours even in difficult conditions," he said.

"While Pakistan evacuated villages along its side of the border, not a single village was vacated in India. Local villagers stood in solidarity with the Indian soldiers. This is a sign of people's trust and confidence in the armed forces and the national security," he added.

IG Garg also revealed that Pakistan attempted multiple cyber attacks during the operation, but the BSF's intelligence system effectively countered these threats and did not allow any kind of misinformation to spread.