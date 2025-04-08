ETV Bharat / bharat

40 Years of Special Protection Group: Working On "Bravery, Dedication, Security" Motto

Hyderabad: April 8 marks the formation day of the Special Protection Group (SPG), which was set up in 1985 with the aim of providing tight security to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers and their immediate family members. Since inception of SPG, the saga of bravery is very well established. It draws its power and authority from the Special Protection Group Act 1988.

Formation and Evolution:

Prior to 1981, the Delhi Police Special Security District was responsible for the security of the Prime Minister. During 1981-1984, a special task force was formed for providing road escort and transport security to the Prime Minister when he entered and exited New Delhi. It was 1984 when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two bodyguards from the Delhi police.

The genesis of the SPG can be traced back to the recommendation of the Birbal Nath Committee in 1985. Initially functioning without legislative backing, it wasn’t until 1988 that the Rajiv Gandhi government passed the Special Protection Group Act, providing a formal framework for its operations. The Act has provisions for “providing proximate security” to the Prime Minister of India as well as those who have previously held the post.

After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 it was considered necessary to provide SPG protection to the former Prime Minister as well. The SPG Act was amended by the Parliamentary Party in 1991 to include 10 years of protection from the day the former Prime Minister resigned and his close relatives.

Before the protection is revoked, it will be reviewed by the Intelligence Office to assess the current security threats to those eligible for protection. If desired, protection can be extended indefinitely for an additional 5 years.

The Act was amended in 1994, 1999 and 2003, 2019 to extend SPG cover to former prime ministers and their immediate family members also, for different periods of time from the day the Prime Minister demitted office.