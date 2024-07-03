Pen Fatally Pierces Head of 4-Yr-Old Girl while Playing at Home in Telangana's Bhadrachalam

Pen Fatally Pierces Girl's Head (ETV Bharat)

Bhadrachalam (Telangana) : A heart-rending incident took place in the temple town of Bhadrachalam. Doctors tried to save the life of a girl whose head was pierced by a pen when she was playing.

Usually, we see small children playing with pens. We give them pens and other things to calm them down when they are making noise. But we neglect the dangers behind it. This can lead to death. Such a ghastly incident took place at Subhashnagar in Bhadrachalam town, Telangana. A girl child aged four years died after a pen pierced her head.

The family members are mourning the death of the child. As per the information reaching here, Riyanshika, the hapless girl who was playing at home on Monday night, slipped and fell. During this fall, her head was pierced by a pen. The situation turned critical as the pen penetrated deep and landed in the brain. Riyanshika was a student of UKG.

The family immediately took her to a local hospital. Later, they shifted her to Khammam for better treatment as per the advice of doctors. At the private hospital in Khammam, the surgeons removed the pen from her head and suggested that she should be under observation for 48 hours. However, the little girl died in the early hours of today.