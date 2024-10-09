ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Independent MLAs Who Quit National Conference Up For 'Ghar Wapsi'

Jammu: After the result of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, four independent MLAs who had left the National Conference (NC) over a ticket distribution issue set to have 'Ghar Wapsi' after a stellar performance by the NC-Congress alliance.

In the elections, seven independent candidates emerged victorious in their respective constituencies. Former judge Muzaffar Iqbal Khan defeated BJP's Mohd Iqbal Malik in Thannamandi Assembly Constituency of Rajouri with a margin of 6,179 votes. The INDIA alliance candidate Mohd Shabir Khan who contested on a Congress ticket remained at fourth spot with 7,508 votes.

Independent candidate Payare Lal Sharma defeated another independent candidate Ghulam Mohammad Saroori by a narrow margin of 643 votes in the Inderwal assembly with Congress candidate Mohd Zafarullah securing a third spot. Sharma decided to contest as an independent after the NC-Congress alliance left the seat to Congress.

After the results were declared, Sharma said he was associated with NC and would remain in the party in future. He left for Srinagar from Kishtwar to meet the top NC leadership on Wednesday.

Choudhary Mohammed Akram won from Surankote, defeating alliance candidate Mohammad Shahnawaz Chowdhary by a margin of 8,851 votes. Akram polled 34,201 votes.