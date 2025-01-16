ETV Bharat / bharat

4 Dead, 11 Injured In Horrific Accident on Gangapur-Vaijapur Road; Gold Stolen From Deceased Bodies

A tragic accident on the Gangapur-Vaijapur road resulted in four deaths and 11 injuries when a jeep carrying Hyderabad devotees collided with a sugarcane trolley.

In a tragic accident on Wednesday night around 10:30 pm, a jeep carrying devotees from Hyderabad collided with a sugarcane-laden tractor trolley on the Gangapur-Vaijapur road, resulting in the death of four people and injuries to 11 others. The incident occurred at Tambolgota Phata under Shillegaon police station limits.
The injued undergoing treatment at Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 10:20 PM IST

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a tragic accident on Wednesday night around 10:30 pm, a jeep carrying devotees from Hyderabad collided with a sugarcane-laden tractor trolley on the Gangapur-Vaijapur road, resulting in the death of four people and injuries to 11 others. The incident occurred at Tambolgota Phata under Shillegaon police station limits.

The victims, who had visited Ghrishneshwar and Verul Caves earlier in the day, were returning to Shirdi. The deceased were identified as Premlata Shyamshetty (56), Prasanna Lakshmi (48), Vaidvik Shyamshetty (6 months), and Akshita Shyamshetty (20). Among the injured were the jeep driver Rama Vasant Kapure, Rambabu Bajjuri (43), Pranali (12), Shevanti (37), Deepak (7), Venkayya (38), Sharanya Srinivas (17), Ramadevi (55), Krishnamurthy (65) and Yamini (35), all residents of Hyderabad.

Gangapur police officers Rizwan Sheikh and Pravin Pradhan, who were travelling to Gangapur in a police vehicle, swiftly responded to the accident. They shifted the injured to Gangapur Upazila Hospital, where they received primary treatment before the severely injured were transferred to Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further care.

In a shocking turn, relatives of the deceased reported that four tolas of gold and Rs 13,000 cash were stolen from the bodies of the victims. A case has been registered, and the police are actively investigating the theft.

TAGGED:

4 DEAD 11 INJURED IN ACCIDENTACCIDENT IN MAHARASHTRAGOLD STOLEN FROM BODIESGANGAPUR VAIJAPUR ROAD

