380 Naxals Killed Within A Span Of One Year In Chhattisgarh Since BJP Government Came To Power: Amit Shah

New Delhi: A day after 30 Maoists were killed in two different encounters in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur and Kanker, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reiterated that his government will eliminate Naxalism by March next year.

"I say it in this House with a responsibility that Naxalism in this country will be eliminated by March 21, 2026," said Shah while replying to the debate on the workings of the Home Ministry in Rajya Sabha.

Praising the BJP-led Chhattisgarh government, Shah said that 380 Naxals have been killed within a span of one year in Chhattisgarh since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power in the state in December 2023.

At the same time, Shah criticised the previous Congress government of Chhattisgarh accusing it for treating Naxalism as a political issue. Shah said, “What happens when there is a government which considers Naxalism a political issue and what happens when a government which works for security as well as development comes to power."

"After the BJP came to power in Chhattisgarh in December 2023, 380 Naxals were killed in just a year…1194 were arrested and 1045 surrendered," he added.

In a major successful operation that took place on Thursday, at least 30 Maoist cadres were killed in Chhattisgarh. He also said that law enforcing agencies in India will get a shot in the arms in the form of indigenous anti-drone solutions.

Shah said, “We used drones, satellites and modern technology to destroy opium cultivation." He informed that in the last five years, more than 23,000 kg of synthetic drugs worth more than Rs 14,000 crore has been destroyed and disposed of.

"We are very close to getting a complete anti-drone solution. We have had six experiments, I am hopeful within six months we will have an indigenous anti-drone system, a symbol of Make in India," said Shah.