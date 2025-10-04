350 And Counting! Jaipur’s Guardian Of Stray Dogs Pradeep Singh Shekhawat Who Feeds Hungry Animals On Streets
World Animal Day finds its truest meaning in Jaipur’s streets where one man, kind and compassionate, has been feeding hundreds of hungry and faithful dogs.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 2:54 PM IST
Jaipur: In the Pink City of Jaipur, when the sun sets and the streets grow quiet with time, a man on a motorbike begins his routine journey to care for the usually uncared for, who keep awaiting their messiah. No those waiting for Pradeep Singh Shekhawat are not humans, but hundreds of wagging tails and eager eyes, most of whom are hungry, at every twist and turn, lanes and bylanes.
The compassionate crusader, has over the years, demonstrated an extraordinary love for animals, particularly street dogs. Instead of waiting for anyone to join him, he has been feeding the helpless animals considering it a service. An example for mankind and an inspiration to many, he has proved how one person can make a world of difference to those who cannot speak. And the number of dogs has been increasing each passing day - currently standing at about 350.
On World Animal Day, here is a tribute to the man who has set a benchmark not only in his city but across the country on how service is defined only unconditionally.
Pradeep has been taking care of street dogs since 1996. He feeds hundreds of animals throughout the year and also takes care of their medical treatment.
It all began 28 years ago when Pradeep met an injured dog on the roadside, hit by a vehicle. The sight of the animal writhing in pain, its wounds infested with maggots, was unbearable for him.
Moved with empathy, he took it upon himself to provide care. He found a safe place for the dog and began its treatment. Initially, he was met with misguided advice, with some suggesting remedies like pouring kerosene on the wounds. However, Pradeep wisely sought a doctor's advice and began regular feeding of the dog. The dog eventually recovered, but the episode changed the trajectory of Pradeep's life.
"After that incident, my life changed. Gradually, from one dog to two, then three and eventually, there were hundreds," he says matter-of-factly. Since 1996, his journey of serving these voiceless animals has continued unabated. He still dedicates his evenings, from 6 p.m. to midnight, to feeding his four-legged companions.
For his dedication, he had to make some sacrifices. Pradeep reveals that he stopped his regular temple visits, believing that true divinity lies in serving God's creatures. His commitment has also meant forgoing overnight stays at relatives' places for years.
"If I go away for even a single day, I am worried who will feed these mute animals?" he explains. The dogs eagerly await his arrival each evening. Though this love for the dogs has been the reason of friction with relatives, his wife's support has helped him overcome such difficulties. Over time, his family has come to understand and respect his selfless work.
Pradeep believes that serving animals is a higher form of devotion than worship, as God is believed to reside within all living beings. This belief fuels his conviction that feeding these animals is an act of true virtue.
This is particularly relevant in Rajasthan, where negative perceptions towards stray animals, especially dogs, are common. He openly shares the challenges he faced when he began, including opposition, verbal abuse, and even physical violence from neighbours who tagged him a 'hypocrite'. Despite the hostility, he never took a back step.
Pradeep's daily meal for the dogs consists of vegetarian biryani, milk, and bread. For the purpose, his friends like Gulshan Bhatia donate rice. The daily cost of feeding the dogs is approximately Rs 2,000, most of which Pradeep bears. "God takes care of everything and I do not know how things fall in place," says he stating that he never felt any financial strain in his efforts.
Beyond feeding the stray population, Pradeep also cares for the ones he has at home. He has made a separate tin shed for them to ensure that they are not exposed to rain and cold. His compassion also extends to treating any stray that falls ill or is injured in his neighbourhood.
