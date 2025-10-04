ETV Bharat / bharat

350 And Counting! Jaipur’s Guardian Of Stray Dogs Pradeep Singh Shekhawat Who Feeds Hungry Animals On Streets

Jaipur: In the Pink City of Jaipur, when the sun sets and the streets grow quiet with time, a man on a motorbike begins his routine journey to care for the usually uncared for, who keep awaiting their messiah. No those waiting for Pradeep Singh Shekhawat are not humans, but hundreds of wagging tails and eager eyes, most of whom are hungry, at every twist and turn, lanes and bylanes.

The compassionate crusader, has over the years, demonstrated an extraordinary love for animals, particularly street dogs. Instead of waiting for anyone to join him, he has been feeding the helpless animals considering it a service. An example for mankind and an inspiration to many, he has proved how one person can make a world of difference to those who cannot speak. And the number of dogs has been increasing each passing day - currently standing at about 350.

On World Animal Day, here is a tribute to the man who has set a benchmark not only in his city but across the country on how service is defined only unconditionally.

Pradeep has been taking care of street dogs since 1996. He feeds hundreds of animals throughout the year and also takes care of their medical treatment.

It all began 28 years ago when Pradeep met an injured dog on the roadside, hit by a vehicle. The sight of the animal writhing in pain, its wounds infested with maggots, was unbearable for him.

Moved with empathy, he took it upon himself to provide care. He found a safe place for the dog and began its treatment. Initially, he was met with misguided advice, with some suggesting remedies like pouring kerosene on the wounds. However, Pradeep wisely sought a doctor's advice and began regular feeding of the dog. The dog eventually recovered, but the episode changed the trajectory of Pradeep's life.

"After that incident, my life changed. Gradually, from one dog to two, then three and eventually, there were hundreds," he says matter-of-factly. Since 1996, his journey of serving these voiceless animals has continued unabated. He still dedicates his evenings, from 6 p.m. to midnight, to feeding his four-legged companions.