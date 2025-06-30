Bhopal Gas Tragedy: 337 Metric Tonnes Of Union Carbide Waste Incinerated

Indore: The entire waste of the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal has eventually been burnt at a disposal plant in Pithampur in Dhar. The 337 metric tonnes of waste was fully destroyed on June 29 under the supervision of the State Pollution Control Board in phases.

The report of this disposal will be presented before the Madhya Pradesh High Court that had pulled up the government in December 2024 and had ordered the incineration of this waste. The Court had said that the toxic waste was to be burnt within 377 days as per the plan submitted by the government. It had questioned why this was not done despite directions from the High Court and the Supreme Court. It had ordered the removal of this waste within four weeks.

Following the instructions, the government had transported this waste to Pithampur in 12 containers under adequate security. During the trial it was incinerated in batches of 10 tonnes each and the report was submitted to the court.

There had been opposition to the incineration of this toxic waste at Pithampur by the local population as well as the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. While Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had prevailed over the BJP leaders, the Congress opposition had continued. However, the process to incinerate 270 kg of waste per hour was started on March 27 and tenure of 77 days was fixed to execute the task. The task was completed on June 29.

The remains of the waste in the form of ash has been packed in sacks and kept at the leak proof storage shed of the incinerating facility and will be disposed off in an ecologically friendly manner.

Divisional Commissioner at Indore Deepak Singh disclosed, “The waste disposal report will be submitted to the High Court. The task of incinerating 337 metric tonnes was executed in 55 days instead of 77 days earmarked for its execution. The ash will be destroyed under the supervision of Pollution Control Board officials.”

He added that the smoke coming out from the chimney of the incinerator was properly monitored and was found to be in accordance with the parameters. He said that a landfill is being prepared scientifically to dispose of the ash.

He ruled out the possibility of any environmental damage because of the incineration of the toxic waste and added that all the protocols and security provisions are being followed in the matter.

“There is also no information about any adverse health impact on the people,” he said.

The Bhopal gas tragedy was one of the biggest industrial disasters in India where the leakage of poisonous methyl isocyanate gas from the Union Carbide factory on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984 had caused the death of more than five thousand persons while thousands of others were maimed.