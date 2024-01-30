33 educational institutions, roads named after martyrs in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has changed the names of 33 educational institutions, including important roads, schools, and colleges, to the names of 'martyrs and eminent personalities' of Jammu and Kashmir. In this regard, an order has been officially issued on Tuesday.

According to the order issued, the Government Degree College Anantnag (Boys) is named after Dy SP Humayun Muzamal Butt and Boys High School in Narwara, Srinagar, after the late Masroor Ali Wani. Similarly in Jammu province, Government High School Lahar Singal, Akhnoor, has been named after the Late Richpal Singh, and Government High School, Chak has been named after the late Rifleman Vishal Sharma.

The names of many other important and famous roads were also changed. Ramsoo Chowk Ramban has been named Shaheed Irshad Ahmad Chowk and Neel Chowk has been named Shaheed Abdul Rehman Malik Chowk.

The other renamed educational institutions and roads include Shaheed Naseeb Singh Taxi Stand after the late SPO Naseeb Singh, Shaheed Jattu Ram Chowk after the late SPO Jattu Ram, Shaheed Mohd Saleem Chowk after the late SPO Mohd Saleem. Other institutions and roads renamed after martyrs and eminent personalities are situated in Jammu, Udhampur, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts.

In the order, all the administrative secretaries have been instructed to take steps to register this change. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Jammu shall personally monitor the renaming of the infrastructure/assets in their respective divisions. “Deputy Commissioner(s) shall ensure that appropriate events are held in connection with the naming of these infrastructures, assets”, read the order.

