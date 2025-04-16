ETV Bharat / bharat

300 Households Of Vellore Village Get Notice From Waqf Board Demanding Revenue

After getting information about it, the Hindu Munnani division leader, Mahesh, met Vellore collector Subbulakshmi to submit a petition in this regard on April 11.

Villagers of Kattukollai protest over the notice. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 2:28 PM IST

Vellore: A notice on behalf of the Virinchipuram Hazarat Syed Ali Sultansha Dargah has been served to the 300 households in the Kattukollai village under the Irayavankadu panchayat of Anicut Taluka of Vellore on February 14, demanding revenue for the land they have been living in as it belongs to the Waqf Board. It is said that people have been living here for five generations.

After getting information about the notice, the Hindu Munnani division leader, Mahesh, spoke to the public and met Vellore collector Subbulakshmi to submit a petition on April 11.

The petition says, "We have been living here for over five generations. Therefore, the houses belong to us only." While the Dargah side claims that 'all the above-mentioned properties have belonged to the Waqf Board since 1959. There are documents for this.'

Malarveni, a villager, said, "We have been living here for five generations. Now the Dargah side has suddenly sent a notice that the place belongs to the Waqf. How can we accept this? The Tamil Nadu government should take appropriate action in this regard."

Mahesh said, "When there is a temple here? How can it be said that the place belongs to the Waqf?"

Syed Saddam, the muttavalli (president) of Hazrat Syed Ali Sultan Shah Dargah, said, "The properties in the area under Survey Number 2 in Kattukollai village belong to the Waqf Board. They are under occupation. All the documents, including the patta and chitta for this, are there. This place was occupied only after 1990. Even after reporting it at that time, no action was taken. Currently, efforts are being made to remove the encroachments and recover the waqf properties."

Subbulakshmi said, "A petition was submitted to the district administration on behalf of the villagers regarding the Irayavankadu land issue. Based on that, the district revenue officer has instructed both parties to obtain the documents they have regarding the land. We will take action on it after getting the report of the officer."

