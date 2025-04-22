30 Vehicles Gutted In Massive Fire At Chhattisgarh's Rudri Police Line

Dhamtari: Over 30 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were charred in a massive fire that broke out on Tuesday in the Rudri Police Line of the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh. A team of firefighters took over an hour to douse the fire, which is likely to result in a loss worth lakhs.

"As soon as the information of the fire was received, top police officials, including SP Suraj Singh and ASP, rushed to the spot. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, and information is being gathered for that purpose. Vehicles parked behind the police lines, most of which were confiscated, were damaged in the fire," an official of Rudri Police Line said.

"The fire was so intense that the entire area was engulfed by a thick-dark smoke for hours. It took hours of hard effort by the firefighters to bring the fire under control. Over 30 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were reduced to ashes by the fire. Fortunately, the fire was controlled before it spread further. There was a transformer at the spot. If the fire had reached there, the damage could have been even more. Rudri Police are investigating the source of the fire," a Dhamtari fire brigade official said.