ETV Bharat / bharat

30 Vehicles Gutted In Massive Fire At Chhattisgarh's Rudri Police Line

The fire was so intense that the area was engulfed by a thick-dark smoke for hours. It took hours to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters during the dousing operation at Rudri Police Line.
Firefighters during the dousing operation at Rudri Police Line. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 22, 2025 at 7:42 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dhamtari: Over 30 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were charred in a massive fire that broke out on Tuesday in the Rudri Police Line of the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh. A team of firefighters took over an hour to douse the fire, which is likely to result in a loss worth lakhs.

"As soon as the information of the fire was received, top police officials, including SP Suraj Singh and ASP, rushed to the spot. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, and information is being gathered for that purpose. Vehicles parked behind the police lines, most of which were confiscated, were damaged in the fire," an official of Rudri Police Line said.

"The fire was so intense that the entire area was engulfed by a thick-dark smoke for hours. It took hours of hard effort by the firefighters to bring the fire under control. Over 30 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were reduced to ashes by the fire. Fortunately, the fire was controlled before it spread further. There was a transformer at the spot. If the fire had reached there, the damage could have been even more. Rudri Police are investigating the source of the fire," a Dhamtari fire brigade official said.

Also Read:

  1. Fire Breaks Out At Godown Of NTPC's Solar Plant In Gujarat's Dahod; No Casualties
  2. Kerala: Fishing Boat Gutted In Harbour Blaze; No Casualties

Dhamtari: Over 30 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were charred in a massive fire that broke out on Tuesday in the Rudri Police Line of the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh. A team of firefighters took over an hour to douse the fire, which is likely to result in a loss worth lakhs.

"As soon as the information of the fire was received, top police officials, including SP Suraj Singh and ASP, rushed to the spot. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, and information is being gathered for that purpose. Vehicles parked behind the police lines, most of which were confiscated, were damaged in the fire," an official of Rudri Police Line said.

"The fire was so intense that the entire area was engulfed by a thick-dark smoke for hours. It took hours of hard effort by the firefighters to bring the fire under control. Over 30 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were reduced to ashes by the fire. Fortunately, the fire was controlled before it spread further. There was a transformer at the spot. If the fire had reached there, the damage could have been even more. Rudri Police are investigating the source of the fire," a Dhamtari fire brigade official said.

Also Read:

  1. Fire Breaks Out At Godown Of NTPC's Solar Plant In Gujarat's Dahod; No Casualties
  2. Kerala: Fishing Boat Gutted In Harbour Blaze; No Casualties

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DHAMTARI FIRE BRIGADEDHAMTARI DIST ADMINDHAMTARI SPRUDRI POLICEFIRE AT RUDRI POLICE LINE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.