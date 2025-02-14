30 KG Heroin Consignment From Pakistan Seized Near Border In Punjab's Amritsar, One Arrested

Chandigarh: Punjab Police claimed to have made a breakthrough in the state's narcotics campaign after recovering 30 kilogrammes of heroin near the border village of Gharinda and arresting an accused, officials said. This is the 'biggest heroin seizure of 2025' so far, and it includes smuggling from Pakistan, they said.

Taking to social media platform X, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav wrote, “In an intelligence-led operation, Amritsar Rural Police busts a cross-border smuggling racket, apprehends one drug smuggler, and recovers 30 kg of heroin along with one car.”

‘Drug Trafficking From Pakistan’

DGP Yadav claimed that drones were used to transport drugs from Pakistan, and the arrested accused was involved in large-scale heroin smuggling, having recently recovered a large consignment of heroin smuggled through drones from across the border.

“An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at PS Gharinda. Further investigations are ongoing to identify more individuals involved and to trace the origins of the smuggling network,” he wrote.

Probe Into Cross-Border Drug Network

Meanwhile, interrogation was being conducted about the accomplices of the accused. According to the police, such a huge consignment cannot be within the reach of any one person, as there is a suspicion that more people are involved in this.

“We will produce the accused in the court and take him on remand so that the other accomplices of the accused can be identified,” they said.

“It is also being probed from which smuggler in Pakistan the accused has ordered the heroin consignment and how many times he has ordered it till now,” said an official.

The Punjab government and the police administration were continuously launching a campaign against drugs, under which their commitment to ending drug trafficking and ensuring a safe and secure environment is being expressed.