ETV Bharat / bharat

30 Flights Rescheduled, Three Cancelled Due To Bhogi Festival Smog At Chennai Airport

Due to the smog in the city, three flights scheduled to arrive in Chennai from Delhi and Bengaluru have been cancelled.

Over 30 flights from Chennai airport, both departure and arrival, have been rescheduled due to pollution
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

Chennai: Over 30 flights from Chennai airport, both departure and arrival, have been rescheduled due to pollution caused by burning of plastic waste and tyres on the city's streets on Bhogi festival on Monday. This apart, due to the smog in the city, three flights scheduled to arrive in Chennai from Delhi and Bengaluru have been cancelled, said airport officials.

In residential areas around Chennai airport including Meenambakkam, Kaulbazar, Pozhichalur, Pammal, Anakaputhur, Tarapakkam, and Manapakkam, burning of old plastic waste and tyres on the streets on Bhogi festival, resulted in heavy smog which spread to the runway of the airport. A thick layer of smoke in the air has reduced visibility at the airport.

Flight services getting affected on the festival is a regular practice in the city. In 2018, 73 departure and 45 arrival flights were affected by the Bhogi festival smog at Chennai Airport. However, since then, the impact on flight services has been gradually decreasing every year. In 2024, due to the Bhogi festival smoke and fog, 27 arrivals and 24 departures were affected at the airport.

The Airports Authority of India rescheduled the timings of flights arriving in Chennai and departing from here this morning.

Details of rescheduled and cancelled flights

The timings of more than 30 flights from Chennai to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Port Blair, Goa, Pune, Kolkata, etc were rescheduled this morning and information has been sent to passengers through SMS.

In addition, three IndiGo Airlines flights from Delhi and Bengaluru to Chennai were cancelled on the day. Chennai Airport Control Room officials are continuously monitoring the situation. If the smoke and fog increase further, flights arriving in Chennai may be diverted to other airports. As per reports, till 6 am on Monday, there has been no major impact on flight operations at Chennai Airport.

A few days back, in a bid to reduce air pollution during Bhogi festival, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had called on people to celebrate the event in an environmentally friendly manner, free of harmful emissions.

Chennai: Over 30 flights from Chennai airport, both departure and arrival, have been rescheduled due to pollution caused by burning of plastic waste and tyres on the city's streets on Bhogi festival on Monday. This apart, due to the smog in the city, three flights scheduled to arrive in Chennai from Delhi and Bengaluru have been cancelled, said airport officials.

In residential areas around Chennai airport including Meenambakkam, Kaulbazar, Pozhichalur, Pammal, Anakaputhur, Tarapakkam, and Manapakkam, burning of old plastic waste and tyres on the streets on Bhogi festival, resulted in heavy smog which spread to the runway of the airport. A thick layer of smoke in the air has reduced visibility at the airport.

Flight services getting affected on the festival is a regular practice in the city. In 2018, 73 departure and 45 arrival flights were affected by the Bhogi festival smog at Chennai Airport. However, since then, the impact on flight services has been gradually decreasing every year. In 2024, due to the Bhogi festival smoke and fog, 27 arrivals and 24 departures were affected at the airport.

The Airports Authority of India rescheduled the timings of flights arriving in Chennai and departing from here this morning.

Details of rescheduled and cancelled flights

The timings of more than 30 flights from Chennai to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Port Blair, Goa, Pune, Kolkata, etc were rescheduled this morning and information has been sent to passengers through SMS.

In addition, three IndiGo Airlines flights from Delhi and Bengaluru to Chennai were cancelled on the day. Chennai Airport Control Room officials are continuously monitoring the situation. If the smoke and fog increase further, flights arriving in Chennai may be diverted to other airports. As per reports, till 6 am on Monday, there has been no major impact on flight operations at Chennai Airport.

A few days back, in a bid to reduce air pollution during Bhogi festival, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had called on people to celebrate the event in an environmentally friendly manner, free of harmful emissions.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SMOG COVERS CHENNAIFLIGHTS RESCHEDULEDPOLLUTIONBHOGI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.