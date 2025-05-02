3-Year-Old Girl Attains Samadhi In Madhya Pradesh, Making Her Youngest Renunciant In The World

Indore: A 3-year-old girl died here in Madhya Pradesh after taking Santhara, a Jain ritual of voluntarily giving up life, her family said on Friday, bringing the spotlight back on the rigorous religious practices followed by the minority community in the country.

Though the girl, Viyana Jain, died on March 21, after the ritual was completed, the case recently came to public attention after the child’s parents were honoured by the Jain community last Wednesday.

Jain society honoured Viyana's parents at a ceremony (ETV Bharat)

Viyana’s parents, Piyush and Varsha Jain, both IT professionals, said that their daughter was suffering from a brain tumour and showing no sign of recovery for a long time. The family first sought treatment in Indore and later in Mumbai, where she underwent surgery in January. However, her condition continued to deteriorate. This prompted them to approach a Jain priest, who advised them to get their daughter Santhara.

“After Viyanna’s condition continuously deteriorated, we approached Jain Muni Rajesh Maharaj for darshan, where the Santhara ritual took place with the consent of family members,” said Varsha, her mother. “Ten minutes after the completion of this religious process, Viyana gave up her life,” she said.

It is claimed that this is the first instance of Santhara renunciation taken at such a young age. This entered Viyana’s name in the 'Golden Book of World Records'. Following this, the Jain society also honoured her parents at a ceremony organised at Kimti Garden here on Wednesday for their bold religious and spiritual decision.

The girl, Viyana Jain's name has recorded in the 'Golden Book of World Records'. (ETV Bharat)

What is Santhara?

Santhara, also known as Sanlekhana, is a religious vow in Jainism of voluntarily accepting death by giving up food and water and fasting till death. It is permitted for both householders and monks, usually in cases of old age, severe illness, or life’s completion. Permission must be granted by a religious guru.

Once initiated, the person stops eating, is surrounded by prayers and religious discourses, and many visit to seek blessings. The death through Santhara is called Samadhi-maran (peaceful death).