ETV Bharat / bharat

3-Year-Old Girl Attains Samadhi In Madhya Pradesh, Making Her Youngest Renunciant In The World

The deceased girl, Viyana, is the youngest to embrace Santhara, which is why her name has been recorded in the 'Golden Book of World Records'.

3-Year-Old Girl Attains Samadhi In Madhya Pradesh, Youngest Renunciation In The World
3-Year-Old Girl Attains Samadhi In Madhya Pradesh, Youngest Renunciation In The World (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2025 at 4:03 PM IST

2 Min Read

Indore: A 3-year-old girl died here in Madhya Pradesh after taking Santhara, a Jain ritual of voluntarily giving up life, her family said on Friday, bringing the spotlight back on the rigorous religious practices followed by the minority community in the country.

Though the girl, Viyana Jain, died on March 21, after the ritual was completed, the case recently came to public attention after the child’s parents were honoured by the Jain community last Wednesday.

3-Year-Old Girl Attains Samadhi In Madhya Pradesh, Youngest Renunciation In The World
Jain society honoured Viyana's parents at a ceremony (ETV Bharat)

Viyana’s parents, Piyush and Varsha Jain, both IT professionals, said that their daughter was suffering from a brain tumour and showing no sign of recovery for a long time. The family first sought treatment in Indore and later in Mumbai, where she underwent surgery in January. However, her condition continued to deteriorate. This prompted them to approach a Jain priest, who advised them to get their daughter Santhara.

“After Viyanna’s condition continuously deteriorated, we approached Jain Muni Rajesh Maharaj for darshan, where the Santhara ritual took place with the consent of family members,” said Varsha, her mother. “Ten minutes after the completion of this religious process, Viyana gave up her life,” she said.

It is claimed that this is the first instance of Santhara renunciation taken at such a young age. This entered Viyana’s name in the 'Golden Book of World Records'. Following this, the Jain society also honoured her parents at a ceremony organised at Kimti Garden here on Wednesday for their bold religious and spiritual decision.

3-Year-Old Girl Attains Samadhi In Madhya Pradesh, Youngest Renunciation In The World
The girl, Viyana Jain's name has recorded in the 'Golden Book of World Records'. (ETV Bharat)

What is Santhara?

Santhara, also known as Sanlekhana, is a religious vow in Jainism of voluntarily accepting death by giving up food and water and fasting till death. It is permitted for both householders and monks, usually in cases of old age, severe illness, or life’s completion. Permission must be granted by a religious guru.

Once initiated, the person stops eating, is surrounded by prayers and religious discourses, and many visit to seek blessings. The death through Santhara is called Samadhi-maran (peaceful death).

Also Read

  1. Ram Mandir Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das Given 'Jal Samadhi' In Saryu River In Ayodhya
  2. Kerala 'Samadhi' Case: Self-styled Spiritual Guru Gopan Swami's Body Exhumed On High Court Orders

Indore: A 3-year-old girl died here in Madhya Pradesh after taking Santhara, a Jain ritual of voluntarily giving up life, her family said on Friday, bringing the spotlight back on the rigorous religious practices followed by the minority community in the country.

Though the girl, Viyana Jain, died on March 21, after the ritual was completed, the case recently came to public attention after the child’s parents were honoured by the Jain community last Wednesday.

3-Year-Old Girl Attains Samadhi In Madhya Pradesh, Youngest Renunciation In The World
Jain society honoured Viyana's parents at a ceremony (ETV Bharat)

Viyana’s parents, Piyush and Varsha Jain, both IT professionals, said that their daughter was suffering from a brain tumour and showing no sign of recovery for a long time. The family first sought treatment in Indore and later in Mumbai, where she underwent surgery in January. However, her condition continued to deteriorate. This prompted them to approach a Jain priest, who advised them to get their daughter Santhara.

“After Viyanna’s condition continuously deteriorated, we approached Jain Muni Rajesh Maharaj for darshan, where the Santhara ritual took place with the consent of family members,” said Varsha, her mother. “Ten minutes after the completion of this religious process, Viyana gave up her life,” she said.

It is claimed that this is the first instance of Santhara renunciation taken at such a young age. This entered Viyana’s name in the 'Golden Book of World Records'. Following this, the Jain society also honoured her parents at a ceremony organised at Kimti Garden here on Wednesday for their bold religious and spiritual decision.

3-Year-Old Girl Attains Samadhi In Madhya Pradesh, Youngest Renunciation In The World
The girl, Viyana Jain's name has recorded in the 'Golden Book of World Records'. (ETV Bharat)

What is Santhara?

Santhara, also known as Sanlekhana, is a religious vow in Jainism of voluntarily accepting death by giving up food and water and fasting till death. It is permitted for both householders and monks, usually in cases of old age, severe illness, or life’s completion. Permission must be granted by a religious guru.

Once initiated, the person stops eating, is surrounded by prayers and religious discourses, and many visit to seek blessings. The death through Santhara is called Samadhi-maran (peaceful death).

Also Read

  1. Ram Mandir Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das Given 'Jal Samadhi' In Saryu River In Ayodhya
  2. Kerala 'Samadhi' Case: Self-styled Spiritual Guru Gopan Swami's Body Exhumed On High Court Orders

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GIRL TAKES SAMADHI IN MPGOLDEN BOOK OF WORLD RECORDSSANTHARA RITUAL IN MP

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.