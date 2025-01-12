3 Chinese Nationals Among 7 Booked For Obtaining Visas Using Fake Documents In UP

Ayodhya: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested seven persons, including three Chinese nationals, in an alleged visa fraud case, officials said. They said the matter came to the fore following a complaint by a Varanasi-based advocate alleging that the accused were found using fake documents to obtain Indian visas.

The complainant, Advocate Rajendra Kumar Jha, stated that the Maha Bodhi Society of India, an international Buddhist organisation, has nominated him as its advocate to plead a case related to the 'China Temple' of Shravasti district.

He said the society officials including its General Secretary Sarnath P. Sivalithero, Monk In Charge Bhante Sumitra Nandan, and Lucknow's In Charge Gyanalok provided him with the documents which allegedly revealed that some foreigners are trying to indulge in a big fraud by obtaining Indian visas using fake documents.

“After my investigation, it was found that the three Chinese nationals, namely Masing Chiang, Yu Mandal, and Sarna, and four others, namely Pradeep Bauddh, Govind, Yu Lakshmi Rao, and Lajpat Rao (nationality unknown), have obtained visas by submitting fake documents to the Home Ministry, Government of India,” Jha write in his complaint.

The Chinese citizens had allegedly lived in the Rikabganj area of Kotwali Nagar a few years ago while the details about others were yet to be ascertained, it adds.

City Kotwal Ashwini Pandey said that following the complaint, a case has been registered against all the accused based on Friday night under various sections, including fraud. He said an investigation has been launched and further action would be taken based on the final report.