3 Army Jawans Dead In Sikkim Landslide, 1700 Tourists Rescued After 2 Days

Gangtok: Three jawans died and six others went missing after a landslide hit an Army camp in Sikkim early on Monday, officials said.

"Four persons were rescued with minor injuries while bodies of three Army personnel, identified as Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur and Porter Abhishek Lakhada, have been recovered. Rescue teams are working round the clock in extremely challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions to locate and rescue the six security personnel, who still remain missing," stated a press release from the PRO Defence on Monday.

Those who went missing have been identified as Lieutenant Colonel Pritpal Sandhu, his wife retired squadron leader Aarti Sandhu, daughter Amyra Sandhu, Subedar Dharmaveer, Sepoy Sainudhin PK and Sepoy Sunilal.

Meanwhile, Sikkim government has initiated a process to bring back tourists who have been stranded in Lachen and Lachung following the landslides for last two days. In the first phase, 18 vehicles were brought to the Lower Dzong area through the Chungthang-Fidang road. The process is being undertaken with the cooperation of local tourism organisations, drivers' organisations, tourism department, Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, Border Road Organisation, Indian Army and forest department.