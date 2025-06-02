3 Army Jawans Dead In Sikkim Landslide, 1700 Tourists Rescued After 2 Days

Gangtok: Three jawans died and six others went missing after a landslide hit an Army camp in Sikkim early on Monday, officials said.
"Four persons were rescued with minor injuries while bodies of three Army personnel, identified as Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur and Porter Abhishek Lakhada, have been recovered. Rescue teams are working round the clock in extremely challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions to locate and rescue the six security personnel, who still remain missing," stated a press release from the PRO Defence on Monday.
Those who went missing have been identified as Lieutenant Colonel Pritpal Sandhu, his wife retired squadron leader Aarti Sandhu, daughter Amyra Sandhu, Subedar Dharmaveer, Sepoy Sainudhin PK and Sepoy Sunilal.
Meanwhile, Sikkim government has initiated a process to bring back tourists who have been stranded in Lachen and Lachung following the landslides for last two days. In the first phase, 18 vehicles were brought to the Lower Dzong area through the Chungthang-Fidang road. The process is being undertaken with the cooperation of local tourism organisations, drivers' organisations, tourism department, Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, Border Road Organisation, Indian Army and forest department.
According to the latest information received from the administration, a total of 1678 tourists were rescued in 284 vehicles and 16 bikes. Of which, 737 are men, 561 women and 380 children. They are being brought back to Gangtok via Phidang road.
The tourists were welcomed by Sikkim Police DGP Akshay Sachdeva and Mangan District Magistrate Anant Jain. IG (Law and Order) Tashi Wanghyal, DIG (Gangtok) Pratap Pradhan and Mangan Superintendent of Police Sonam Detchu Bhutia were also present. The tourists thanked the police and state administration.
Notably, landslides hit multiple places across North Sikkim due to incessant rains, resulting which, communication with Lachen and Lachung were snapped off and several tourists were stranded. The rescue work was hampered due to incessant rains and fresh landslides. It was only after rains slightly stopped this morning that the rescue operation resumed.
"The work of bringing back the tourists to Gangtok is underway and the rescue work has also started," Mangan District Magistrate Anant Jain said.