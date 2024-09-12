ETV Bharat / bharat

2nd Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference On Civil Aviation Concludes With Adoption Of Delhi Declaration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 2nd Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation, as Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu looks on, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The 2nd Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation concluded today with the unanimous adoption of the Delhi Declaration. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant milestone in the conference.

The two-day event held here brought together delegates from 29 countries, alongside representatives from eight international organisations, including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which celebrated its 80th anniversary during the conference.

Hosted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, in collaboration with ICAO, the conference gathered ministers, heads of civil aviation authorities, and key stakeholders to discuss current challenges and explore new opportunities for regional aviation.

The conference featured extensive discussions and presentations on shaping the future of aviation in the Asia-Pacific region. The Delhi Declaration, a comprehensive framework agreed upon during the conference, is aimed at enhancing regional cooperation, addressing emerging challenges, and promoting sustainable growth within the civil aviation sector.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's advancements in the aviation sector, emphasising the need for increased inclusivity.

"In India, 15 per cent of the pilots are women which is more than the global average of 5 per cent and we have issued an advisory to further increase this number," PM Modi said.