27 Gold Capsules Worth Rs 1 Crore Removed From Smugglers' Stomachs After Kidnapping Foiled

Moradabad: In a dramatic incident in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, doctors successfully removed 27 gold capsules from the stomachs of four smugglers, who had recently returned from Dubai. The total weight of the recovered gold was 1.058 kg, with an estimated market value of Rs 1 crore. The gold smuggling racket, which had been operating for years, was exposed after the smugglers were kidnapped by a gang of miscreants with prior knowledge of their operation.

Kidnapping Leads to Smuggling Bust

Last Friday, six individuals returning from Dubai were abducted by criminals, who suspected them of smuggling gold. Moradabad police later rescued seven people, including a car driver. Ultrasound scans confirmed the presence of gold in the stomachs of four of the six returnees. All four residents of Tanda in Rampur district were arrested and booked for gold smuggling.

Saved by a Narrow Escape

The criminals had planned to retrieve the gold by forcibly cutting open the smugglers’ stomachs. However, one victim managed to escape and raise an alarm. Locals and police responded swiftly, chasing the kidnappers. Two were arrested, while the rest fled. A manhunt is underway to apprehend the remaining culprits.

Gold Recovered After Biryani Feast

SP City Ranvijay Singh stated that Shane Alam, Mutallvi, Ajruddin, and Zulfikar, all recent returnees from Dubai, had gold capsules in their stomachs. Two others, Naveed and Zahid, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, were found not to be carrying any gold.

The police brought the four smugglers to the district hospital under tight security. Doctors served them heavy meals, including biryani and cold drinks, to help pass the capsules naturally. By Sunday morning, 27 capsules had been retrieved. Two capsules reportedly remain in Mutallvi’s stomach. Each capsule weighed about 35–40 grams and had a purity of 99.9%.

Recovered gold capsules displayed by police in Moradabad. (ETV Bharat)

The Modus Operandi

During interrogation, the smugglers revealed that they were sent to Dubai on travel visas by financiers. After purchasing gold capsules on legitimate bills, they swallowed them with water before boarding flights back to India. After landing, they consumed only light food until the capsules could be passed naturally. The gold was then divided, with a portion given to the financier. The gang reportedly includes financiers, travel agents and even doctors.

Read more: Will Cooperate With ED In Gold Smuggling Case, Says Karnataka Minister Parameshwara