26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Father Of Slain Cop Seeks Death Penalty For Rana

Mumbai: The father of an SRPF constable killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks on Wednesday demanded capital punishment for accused Tahawwur Rana, as he spoke about his struggles with mental scars left behind by the carnage 16 years ago. Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is expected to be extradited to India from the US very soon, according to sources.

Strict punishment to all the accused of the attacks, which claimed 166 lives, will be a befitting tribute to police officials and citizens killed in the terror strike, Subhash Shinde, said the father of slain SRPF constable Rahul Shinde.

Rana has exhausted all his legal options available to such subjects in the US and would be brought back to India very soon, sources said on Wednesday, adding a multi-agency team is in the United States to bring him to India.

The significant development comes days after Rana's last-ditch effort to stop his extradition failed as the US Supreme Court denied his application, moving him closer to being handed over to the Indian authorities to face the law in the country.

Rana, 64, was lodged at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles. He is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attacks.

"So many people were killed in the deadly attack and the trauma of the attack still lingers in my mind even though more than 16 years have passed (since the incident)," Subhash Shinde said.

"As Rana's role has come to light in the terror attack, we should not spare him by keeping him alive in prison; he should be hanged," the 65-year-old father of the deceased constable said. The role of Pakistan in the incident has also come to light and the world has seen all these things, he said, adding everyone involved in the conspiracy should be brought to justice.

"Whenever I talk about the attack, I can visualise the terrible images of the terror assault," Subhash Shinde said. "The damage we have suffered, the loss of lives of our policemen, soldiers and citizens, cannot be forgotten," he said. Exposing the whole conspiracy and punishing all the accused in the attack will be a befitting tribute to police officials and citizens killed in the attack, he added.