Tahawwur Rana’s Grilling Begins, Plotter Remains 'Non-Cooperative'

New Delhi: The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack conspirator Tahawwur Rana will face at least 15 to 20 questions every day by the interrogators of National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said.

Officials from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) will also subsequently join in the investigation. Immediately after getting 18-days custody of Rana at midnight from a special NIA court, the investigative agency brought the accused to a 14x14 cell special cell situated on the ground floor of the NIA headquarters on Friday.

This cell is equipped with CCTV cameras, a bed and a toilet. “His (Rana’s) interrogation started at around 10 a.m. He was not cooperative, since the agency started its interrogation,” said sources.

Following the extradition of India’s most wanted, involved in the 2008-Mumbai terror attack and his subsequent arrest and custody, NIA is hopeful to get more authentic and credible information about the plot. The agency is also hopeful that interrogation of Rana will unearth several new angles including direct involvement of State actors in Pakistan (ISI) with the Mumbai terror attack.

Rana who was himself an active member of Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) is also likely to disclose more information about the connection between ISI and LeT, sources said.

Hawk-Eye

The 14x14 cell at the NIA headquarter is equipped with at least two CCTV cameras, one bed and a toilet. The cell is guarded with CISF guards equipped with sophisticated weapons. There are multiple layers of digital security put in place. To ensure more security inside the room, only 12 officials from the agency are allowed to enter into the cell.

The interrogation room of Tahawwur Rana is totally sealed with CCTV cameras and equipped with video-recording equipment. On the first day, Rana’s interrogation started by Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent rank officials. According to the sources, a daily interrogation diary will be maintained, detailing every exchange and answer.