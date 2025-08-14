ETV Bharat / bharat

26/11 Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana's Judicial Custody Extended, Allowed Monitored Calls To Brother

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Thawwur Rana, accused and conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, till September 8, 2025. Special Judge Chander Jeet Singh passed the order while also permitting Rana to speak to his brother thrice a month to hire a private lawyer.

The court specified that these calls must be made during the presence of jail officials, with conversations restricted to Hindi or English. The entire exchange will be recorded to ensure compliance with security protocols. This development comes after earlier court permissions allowing Rana to speak to his family. On August 7, 2025, the Patiala House Court granted him limited access to communicate with family members.

NIA Chargesheet

On July 9, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary chargesheet against Rana, detailing his alleged role in facilitating the activities of key conspirators in India. Rana was arrested by the NIA on April 10 upon his arrival at Delhi's Palam Air Force base. His arrest followed a long extradition battle. The US Supreme Court had earlier rejected Rana's plea against extradition to India.