26/11: Delhi Court Allows Tahawwur Rana To Speak To Family

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday allowed 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to have phone conversations with family members for the limited purpose of discussing engagement of a private counsel, sources said.

Patiala House Court Special Judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order in an in-chamber proceeding. At present, advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) is Rana's legal aid counsel. The court had given NIA time to respond to the petition seeking permission for Rana to talk to his family regularly. Judge Singh directed the NIA to file a reply by July 25.

Earlier, Tihar jail authorities had opposed Rana's application seeking telephonic calls with his family members. On July 9, the court extended his judicial custody till August 13. On the same day, the NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against Rana, which will be heard on August 13.

On May 3, voice and handwriting samples of Rana were taken in the court. The NIA arrested Tahawwur on the evening of April 10 as soon as he landed at Delhi's Palam Air Force base from the US.

Rana is allegedly a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen. He was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out attacks on a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre, sneaking into India's financial capital through the sea route. A total of 166 people were killed in the assault that lasted for nearly 60 hours.