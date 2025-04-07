250th Army Ordnance Corps Raising Day: Celebration Of 'Shastra se Shakti'

Hyderabad: The Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Raising Day, celebrated annually on April 8, commemorates the establishment of the 'Board of Ordnance' in 1775, the precursor to the modern AOC, marking the beginning of systematic ordnance supply to the Indian Army.
What is Ordnance Corps?
The Corps has always lived up to its motto of 'Shastra se Shakti' (strength through arms). The AOC is responsible for providing material and logistical support to the Indian Army and, if required, to the Navy and Air Force during war and peace. The materials includes everything required by the troops ranging from clothes to weapons including tanks, missiles etc, except fuel, fodder, and medicines which are maintained by the Army Service Corps, the Military Farms Service/Army Remount and Veterinary Corps and the Army Medical Corps respectively.
Evolution of Army Ordnance Corps Raising Day
Over time, the Board of Ordnance underwent several transformations, eventually becoming the Indian Army Ordnance Corps in 1922. After India became a Republic in 1950, the prefix "Indian" was dropped, and the organisation became the Army Ordnance Corps.
History of Army Ordnance Corps Raising Day
The AOC traces its roots back to the 1775 with establishment of the "Board of Ordnance" for systematic distribution of weapons, ammunition and equipment to the British Army, evolving into the Indian Army Ordnance Corps in 1922 and then the Army Ordnance Corps post-1950. It is responsible for equipment, spares and ammunition logistics support to the Indian Army.
Here's a more detailed look into history:
- 1775: The 'Board of Ordnance' was formed in Fort William, Kolkata, to ensure the systematic distribution of weapons, ammunition, and equipment to the British Army. This marked the beginning of the Army Ordnance in India.
- 1787: A gunpowder factory was established at Ishapore, which began production in 1791.
- 1801: A Gun Carriage Agency was established at Cossipore, Kolkata (now Gun & Shell Factory, Cossipore), with production starting in 1802.
- 1884: The Ordnance Department of India came into existence, integrating the three Presidencies of the British Raj into one, with an Inspector General of Ordnance appointed to each Presidency.
- 1896: The Ordnance State Department and Corps was reorganised into the Army Ordnance Department and Corps for officers and men.
- 1918: The prefix 'Royal' was adopted for meritorious service during World War I.
- 1922: The Corps was renamed the 'Indian Army Ordnance Corps'.
- 1950: The prefix 'Indian' was dropped, and the organisation became known as the 'Army Ordnance Corps'.
- 1970: The corps color, scarlet with the corps badge surrounded by a lotus and Ashoka wreath, was granted.
Motto: The motto of the Corps is 'Shastra Se Shakti' (Power Through Weapons).
Role of AOC
The AOC plays a critical role in providing material and logistical support to the Indian Army, including managing a complex inventory of approximately five lakh items. They are responsible for supplying clothing, vehicles, equipment, and munitions, as well as maintaining the supply of fuel, fodder, and medicines.
AOC's main responsibility is to provide material and logistics support to the Indian Army and, if required, to the Navy and Air Force during war and peace. The inventory includes all the material required by the troops ranging from clothes to weapons including tanks, missiles etc., except fuel, fodder, and medicines, which are maintained by the Army Service Corps, the Military Farms Service/Army Remount and Veterinary Corps and the Army Medical Corps respectively.
AOC's Responsibilities
The AOC is responsible for providing material and logistics support to the Indian Army, including supplying clothing, equipment, and munitions as well as maintaining, repairing and disposing of these items.
Logistical Support: The AOC is a crucial lifeline for the Indian Army, ensuring they have the necessary supplies and equipment to function effectively, both during peacetime and wartime.
Inventory Management: The AOC manages a wide array of items, ranging from basic clothing and personal gear to vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.
Procurement and Provisioning: The AOC is responsible for procuring and provisioning all stores required to raise and maintain an efficient and effective fighting army.
Maintenance and Repair: The AOC is responsible for the maintenance, repair, and disposal of munitions and other equipment.
Specialised Training: The AOC provides specialised training in handling Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).
Exclusions: The AOC does not handle the supply of fuel, fodder, and medicines, which are managed by the Indian Army Service Corps, the Military Farms Service/Army Remount and Veterinary Corps, and the Army Medical Corps, respectively.
Ordnance Department Subdivisions: The Indian Ordnance Department is sub divided into three main streams: manufacture (factories), storage and distribution (arsenals) and inspection. The Corps has constantly endeavoured to keep pace with modern inventory management techniques and automation for efficiently managing the huge inventory of stores.
In its glorious history the Ordnance Corps has not only effectively managed a large inventory providing material support to the Field Army across a wide spectrum of conflict situations, but has also produced valiant soldiers who have defended the nation and has earned glory in war.
Over the last two and a quarter century, the magnitude of responsibility of the Corps has under gone a total metamorphosis and today it is a dynamic Corps providing vital logistic backup to the Indian Army meeting all its requirement of Ammunition, Missiles, Vehicles, Clothing and Equipment
besides spares support.
The Kangla Tongbi War
The Kangla Tongbi War Memorial, a revered shrine for the Army Ordnance Corps, commemorates the valiant defense of 221 Advance Ordnance Depot (AOD) personnel against Japanese forces during the Battle of Kangla Tongbi on the night of 6/7 April 1944, and is a tradition for young AOC officers to visit upon commissioning.
Their epic battle ranks amongst those by the boldest and the bravest, by any set of gallant soldiers ever. The time gained by holding out was utilised for moving back 4,000 tons of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores. Today, Kangla Tombi war memorial is a revered shrine visited by all.