ETV Bharat / bharat

250th Army Ordnance Corps Raising Day: Celebration Of 'Shastra se Shakti'

Hyderabad: The Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Raising Day, celebrated annually on April 8, commemorates the establishment of the 'Board of Ordnance' in 1775, the precursor to the modern AOC, marking the beginning of systematic ordnance supply to the Indian Army.

What is Ordnance Corps?

The Corps has always lived up to its motto of 'Shastra se Shakti' (strength through arms). The AOC is responsible for providing material and logistical support to the Indian Army and, if required, to the Navy and Air Force during war and peace. The materials includes everything required by the troops ranging from clothes to weapons including tanks, missiles etc, except fuel, fodder, and medicines which are maintained by the Army Service Corps, the Military Farms Service/Army Remount and Veterinary Corps and the Army Medical Corps respectively.

Evolution of Army Ordnance Corps Raising Day

Over time, the Board of Ordnance underwent several transformations, eventually becoming the Indian Army Ordnance Corps in 1922. After India became a Republic in 1950, the prefix "Indian" was dropped, and the organisation became the Army Ordnance Corps.

History of Army Ordnance Corps Raising Day

The AOC traces its roots back to the 1775 with establishment of the "Board of Ordnance" for systematic distribution of weapons, ammunition and equipment to the British Army, evolving into the Indian Army Ordnance Corps in 1922 and then the Army Ordnance Corps post-1950. It is responsible for equipment, spares and ammunition logistics support to the Indian Army.

Here's a more detailed look into history:

1775: The 'Board of Ordnance' was formed in Fort William, Kolkata, to ensure the systematic distribution of weapons, ammunition, and equipment to the British Army. This marked the beginning of the Army Ordnance in India.

The 'Board of Ordnance' was formed in Fort William, Kolkata, to ensure the systematic distribution of weapons, ammunition, and equipment to the British Army. This marked the beginning of the Army Ordnance in India. 1787: A gunpowder factory was established at Ishapore, which began production in 1791.

A gunpowder factory was established at Ishapore, which began production in 1791. 1801: A Gun Carriage Agency was established at Cossipore, Kolkata (now Gun & Shell Factory, Cossipore), with production starting in 1802.

A Gun Carriage Agency was established at Cossipore, Kolkata (now Gun & Shell Factory, Cossipore), with production starting in 1802. 1884: The Ordnance Department of India came into existence, integrating the three Presidencies of the British Raj into one, with an Inspector General of Ordnance appointed to each Presidency.

The Ordnance Department of India came into existence, integrating the three Presidencies of the British Raj into one, with an Inspector General of Ordnance appointed to each Presidency. 1896: The Ordnance State Department and Corps was reorganised into the Army Ordnance Department and Corps for officers and men.

The Ordnance State Department and Corps was reorganised into the Army Ordnance Department and Corps for officers and men. 1918: The prefix 'Royal' was adopted for meritorious service during World War I.

The prefix 'Royal' was adopted for meritorious service during World War I. 1922: The Corps was renamed the 'Indian Army Ordnance Corps'.

The Corps was renamed the 'Indian Army Ordnance Corps'. 1950: The prefix 'Indian' was dropped, and the organisation became known as the 'Army Ordnance Corps'.

The prefix 'Indian' was dropped, and the organisation became known as the 'Army Ordnance Corps'. 1970: The corps color, scarlet with the corps badge surrounded by a lotus and Ashoka wreath, was granted.

Motto: The motto of the Corps is 'Shastra Se Shakti' (Power Through Weapons).

Role of AOC

The AOC plays a critical role in providing material and logistical support to the Indian Army, including managing a complex inventory of approximately five lakh items. They are responsible for supplying clothing, vehicles, equipment, and munitions, as well as maintaining the supply of fuel, fodder, and medicines.

AOC's main responsibility is to provide material and logistics support to the Indian Army and, if required, to the Navy and Air Force during war and peace. The inventory includes all the material required by the troops ranging from clothes to weapons including tanks, missiles etc., except fuel, fodder, and medicines, which are maintained by the Army Service Corps, the Military Farms Service/Army Remount and Veterinary Corps and the Army Medical Corps respectively.