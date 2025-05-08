ETV Bharat / bharat

25 Minutes, 9 Targets: Operation Sindoor Big Step Towards Ending Terrorism, Says Retd Army Officer From Bihar

Patna: The Indian Armed Forces under 'Operation Sindoor' dismantled nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in just under 25 minutes on the intervening night of May 6-7. Army veteran Brigadier (Retd) Praveen Kumar has termed the operation not an attack but rather a retaliation to protect country's sovereignty, asserting that Pakistan will get the message this time.

"We have not attacked so far. Operation Sindoor was a necessary retaliation (against Pahalgam tragedy). Such action was initiated to save our sovereignty and send a strong message to Pakistan which is harbouring terrorists," said the ex-Army officer, speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat.

Brigadier (Retd) Praveen Kumar, who served in the Gorkha Regiment for 34 years, stated that the Indian military action has made everyone proud. "I would want to congratulate the Armed Forces, the current government and every Indian for the way the operation was fructified. This action was not against any country but against terrorism, as it only targeted terrorist camps specifically, sparing civilians," he said.

Countrymen Wanted 'Revenge'

"Innocent civilians, who had been to Kashmir to spend some time in the picturesque mountains, have been killed after asking their religion. Every citizen of the country wanted revenge. Our government and our Armed Forces carried out this operation strategically and successfully, which is commendable," stated Kumar.

The retired officer said that this was not a hasty action. "Op Sindoor was carried out thoughtfully and with limited resources, targeting only terrorist hideouts and infrastructure. No attack was directed at any civilian area or the military there," he added.

Kumar expressed that whenever a military operation is successful, everyone's chest swells with pride. "We are happy that we have not gone to attack anyone. We would like to reiterate that the attack was on us. Terrorists killed our innocent tourists after identifying them based on religion. This was deliberate and politically motivated. Perhaps for the first time that such an attack happened based on religion. Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing steady progress and development. Tourism was booming. Economy was improving. Businesses were thriving. Everything was going well. The terrorist attack has all at once put a brake on it. Eventually if development is halted, vulnerable people will fall into the trap of terrorists," he said.

"Keeping in mind what unfolded in Pahalgam, our Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor under careful planning. Only terrorist hideouts have been destroyed. This is commendable. We have not attacked. This is a campaign against terrorism. Congratulations to the Indian troops," the Retd Brigadier said.