24HourProject International Photo Exhibition 2024 Begins in Hyderabad with ETV Bharat as Media Partner

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

The theme of this year's 24HourProject International Photo Exhibition is Photography for Social Change. The money received from this exhibition would be used to help women empowerment programmes in Kolkata, said organisers. The exhibition began in Hyderabad on Saturday with ETV Bharat as media partner.

Hyderabad (Telangana) : The 24HourProject International Photo Exhibition 2024 began at the State Art Gallery in Hyderabad on Saturday with ETV Bharat Media Partnership. This event, which started in 2012 and is being organised every year, is being held in Hyderabad this time. It will continue till July 14.

This photo exhibition is being organized under the theme - Photography for Social Change. Over 127 photos, selected by international-level photography judges, were presented at the exhibition today.

Photography is not just about taking beautiful pictures and posting them, but these photos can be used to highlight the problems, culture, customs, and social conditions of different areas, said the organizers. They said that the money received from this exhibition would be given to a responsible charity in Kolkata. This photo workshop will be held for a week. Hundreds of enthusiastic and experienced photographers from all over the country participated in this.

"We are happy to be here in Hyderabad. It is the first exhibition in India. We do this for charity. This year we are helping women empowerment programmes in Kolkata. Please come to the exhibition," said Renju Grande, founder of 24HourProject.

As for the 24HourProject, aspiring photographers, those already doing photography, and anyone working in visual media, regardless of age, can participate with a camera, a phone - or anything. There is no fee to pay. Anyone active on social media accounts like Instagram can participate. Every year one topic is mainly photographed. That means within a day, just for twenty-four hours, you have to upload photos with the given hashtags at the rate of one photo per hour. But there is no need to do it all day.

