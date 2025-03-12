245 Illegal Rat-Hole Mines Have Been Sealed In Assam: Union Minister

New Delhi: As the rat-hole mining incident in Assam’s Dima Hasao district raised a massive hue and cry, the Centre on Wednesday said that as many as 245 illegal rat-hole mines have been sealed in the state.

"After the National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s 2014 ban on rat-hole mining in Assam, and after the tragic Mining Accident at Umrangso, Dima Hasao, Government of Assam has taken a Cabinet decision and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for closing of all illegal rat-hole mines has been evolved. So far 245 illegal rat-hole mines have been sealed," said Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy in the Lok Sabha.

Reddy was replying to a question raised by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on the number of illegal mining incidents reported in Assam during the last five years and the action taken by the Centre in this regard. It is worth mentioning that several miners lost their lives after being trapped in an illegal rat-hole coal mine in the Dima Hasao district.

"Government of Assam has informed that a tragic rat-hole mine accident took place on 06/01/2025 at the 19 No. block of Assam Quarry, Kalamati under Umrangso Police Station when some unspecified numbers of labourers were extracting coal from a coal mine and suddenly water gushed into the mine and flooded it. Some of the labourers had managed to escape using the onsite crane, however, 9 (nine) labourers were trapped inside the flooded mine. The mortal remains of all labourers have been recovered after 44 days of continuous joint rescue operations of Central and State agencies and their bodies have been handed over to respective families," Reddy informed.

According to Reddy, two incidents of illegal coal mining activities took place during the last five years in Assam. "One was in Tikak West Mining under Namdang Coal Grant of Tinsukia District, which is at present a non-working mine, in which 3 (three) miners died when pilferage was carried out in rat-hole mining. The other incident happened in Kalamati area of Umrangshu, Dima Hasao district, in which 9 (nine) miners died during illegal rat-hole mining operations," said Reddy.

He said that both the incidents had been reported to the district administration and First Information Reports (FIRs) had been lodged in police stations to take steps against illegal mining activities.