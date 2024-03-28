24-Yr-Old Man Dies After Friend Blows Compressed Air Into His Rectum in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old man from Bengaluru died after his friend pumped air in his rectum with a compressor, police said on Thursday. The accused has been arrested.

The incident took place at a vehicle servicing centre in Thanisandra under Sampigehalli police station area of Bengaluru on March 25. Police said Yogesh died at a private hospital and a case under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC has been registered against Muruli.

Yogesh, a native of Devanahalli taluk, lived at his grandmother's house in Thanisandra with his father and elder sister. He worked as a delivery boy at a pharma company. For the last few days, Yogesh was busy running errands for his elder sister's wedding in April.

According to police, on the evening of March 25, Yogesh went to CNS Car Spa Service Centre in Thanisandra for his bike's servicing. His friend, Murali, worked at the service centre.

"Seeing Yogesh standing in shorts, Muruli moved behind him and with an intention of fun, blew compressed air in the deceased's private part. Yogesh fell unconscious instantly. Murli and the others rushed him to the nearby hospital but could not save him. Doctors told that his intestines had ruptured due to air pressure," an officer of Sampigehalli police station said.

North East Division DCP Lakshmi Prasad said, "Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused had aimed the compressor pipe at the private part of Yogesh for fun. A complaint has been registered in Sampigehalli police station. The accused has been arrested and booked for unintentional murder."