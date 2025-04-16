24-Hour Power Supply In Delhi Soon? India's First Standalone Battery Energy Storage System Nears Completion

New Delhi: "Delhi will soon enter a new era of power innovation," asserted state energy minister Ashish Sood during his visit to Kilokri in South Delhi to oversee the progress of work at the country's first commercially-approved standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). If everything goes as planned, then uninterrupted power supply in Delhi could soon become a reality.

As per reports, power distribution company BSES in collaboration with IndiGrid has set up India's first regulated utility-scale standalone BESS at Kilokri, which has a battery energy storage system capacity of 20-40 megawatt hours of electricity.

Delhi Energy Minister Ashish Sood inspects the ongoing work at India’s first commercially-approved standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), in Kilokri (ETV Bharat)

During the inspection, Sood said that this standalone BESS has been specially designed to enhance the stability of the grid, reduce power demand during peak hours and help integrate renewable energy into the grid as well as promote green energy.

Being developed in collaboration with IndiGrid, GEAPP and TERI, this project is expected to become a model for similar regulatory and technological advancements across India. The BESS has been designed to supply electricity for four hours a day, thereby reducing the burden on the existing grid infrastructure. After its commissioning, about one lakh people will directly benefit from the electricity it generates.

The facility is being installed at the 33kV sub-station of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, and once it gets operational, the system will be capable of storing and supplying 20-40 megawatt hours of electricity, which will benefit at least one lakh people in the area, the minister stated, adding that the system will soon be dedicated to the people of Delhi.

In another welcoming news for the consumers, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has set the electricity tariff from this system at 55% lower than earlier standards. "This project, which promises accessible and affordable green energy, is the beginning of new era of innovation," Sood said.

This project is a proof that sustainable solutions through green energy are possible and practical too, he added.

Goal Is To Provide 24-Hr Electricity Supply

The energy minister noted that the power infrastructure of Delhi has been suffering for the last ten years due to neglect, and efforts are underway for a major overhaul as early as possible for benefit of Delhiites. "Latest technology should be adopted to meet the energy needs of Delhi. The government is committed to ensure that people of Delhi avail uninterrupted 24-hour power supply. Neither will there be a shortage of electricity in Delhi, nor there will be power availability issues," he said.

This apart, the government has decided to continue the power subsidy in the future as well, he reiterated.