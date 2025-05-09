24 Airports Temporarily Shut Across India Over Security Concerns; Govt Assures Situation Will Normalise Soon

New Delhi: In an unprecedented nationwide security measure, the Central government suspended operations in 24 airports across India, citing the need to protect passengers, staff and critical infrastructure from undisclosed security threats. This ruling was executed by Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), primarily affecting small and medium-sized regional airports, impacting millions of passengers' travel plans.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed the suspensions were temporary and part of a national security posture.
List of Airports closed by NOTAM
North India: Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal, Bhuntar (Kullu), Pathankot, Halwara, Jammu, and Leh
Rajasthan: Kishangarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner
Gujarat: Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar (Rajkot), Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, and Bhuj.
The government also confirmed Kishangarh, Bhuntar (Kullu), and Ludhiana were added to the suspension list from the last security review.
Travel Disruptions and Airline Responses
Airlines have started suspending flights and issuing travel advisories. Various flights have been cancelled or diverted, especially those arriving at and departing from the affected airports. Airlines ask passengers affected to contact their booking providers for alternate arrangements.
Akasa Air, one of the newer carriers in the country, had issued a travel advisory on social media:
"Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, we request you to reach the airport at least three hours prior to departure, to ensure a seamless check-in and boarding experience. Please ensure you carry valid government-approved photo identification documents for entry to the airport. In addition to your check-in baggage, only one handbag weighing up to seven kgs will be permitted. As per regulatory guidelines, all passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks before boarding.”
While Indigo noted, “In these extraordinary times, heightened security measures are taken up across all airports. We request you to allow some extra time for your journey to accommodate security checks and formalities. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”
Spicejet wrote, “In light of enhanced security measures across all airports, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure to ensure a smooth check-in and boarding process.”
No Ban on Entry at All Airports
Amidst the confusion, rumours started spreading on social media that the government had barred all airports across India from public entry. The Ministry of Civil Aviation termed that "entirely false."
“There is no blanket ban on entry to airports across the country. Only selected regional airports have been temporarily shut down,” an official clarified.
National Security in Focus
While officials have not disclosed the specific nature of the security threat, sources suggest the move is part of a coordinated response by central security agencies in light of recent intelligence inputs. The closure is being seen as a proactive step to prevent potential sabotage or threats to civil aviation infrastructure.
Security personnel have been deployed in increased numbers at all major airports, and passenger screening protocols have been tightened. Reports suggest that additional security drills are being conducted, though details remain classified.
Timeline for Reopening Unclear
So far, there is no official timeline for when the closed airports will resume normal operations. Government sources say the situation is being continuously reviewed in coordination with intelligence agencies and local law enforcement.
Passengers are advised to remain vigilant, cooperate with airport security staff, and regularly check with airlines for updates on their flights.
In view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding.