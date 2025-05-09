ETV Bharat / bharat

24 Airports Temporarily Shut Across India Over Security Concerns; Govt Assures Situation Will Normalise Soon

An Indian airport wears a deserted look after 24 airports across the country were temporarily shut over heightened security concerns. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: In an unprecedented nationwide security measure, the Central government suspended operations in 24 airports across India, citing the need to protect passengers, staff and critical infrastructure from undisclosed security threats. This ruling was executed by Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), primarily affecting small and medium-sized regional airports, impacting millions of passengers' travel plans.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed the suspensions were temporary and part of a national security posture.

List of Airports closed by NOTAM

North India: Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal, Bhuntar (Kullu), Pathankot, Halwara, Jammu, and Leh

Rajasthan: Kishangarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner

Gujarat: Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar (Rajkot), Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, and Bhuj.

The government also confirmed Kishangarh, Bhuntar (Kullu), and Ludhiana were added to the suspension list from the last security review.

Travel Disruptions and Airline Responses

Airlines have started suspending flights and issuing travel advisories. Various flights have been cancelled or diverted, especially those arriving at and departing from the affected airports. Airlines ask passengers affected to contact their booking providers for alternate arrangements.

Akasa Air, one of the newer carriers in the country, had issued a travel advisory on social media:

"Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, we request you to reach the airport at least three hours prior to departure, to ensure a seamless check-in and boarding experience. Please ensure you carry valid government-approved photo identification documents for entry to the airport. In addition to your check-in baggage, only one handbag weighing up to seven kgs will be permitted. As per regulatory guidelines, all passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks before boarding.”

While Indigo noted, “In these extraordinary times, heightened security measures are taken up across all airports. We request you to allow some extra time for your journey to accommodate security checks and formalities. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”