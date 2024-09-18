Rajasthan: One Held For Duping IIT Jodhpur Professor of Rs 23 lakh

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Karwad Police has arrested the accused in a cyber-fraud case where a professor of IIT Jodhpur lost Rs 23.22 lakh. The accused, Manu Garg (40), is a resident of New Aliganj, Sector 19 of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

Karwad police station sub-inspector Mahendra Singh, who is the investigating officer in this case, said the accused was lured by the gang members with the promise of Rs 1.5 lakh per month for every new account. For this, he opened a current account in Yes Bank and gave the bank kit along with a new SIM card to the fraudsters so that the swindled money could be deposited there. He was produced in the court on Tuesday which granted him a three-day police remand.

The professor, Amrita Puri (35), had informed the Karwad police on August 12 that she received calls from seven different numbers on August 1 where the callers threatened her by impersonating officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch and told her she was a suspect in a money laundering case. She was called to Agra and put up in a hotel where she was kept under digital surveillance for 10 days. Later, she was defrauded of Rs 23.22 lakh which was transferred to the newly opened account.