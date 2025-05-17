23 Illegal Bangladeshi Citizens Including Women And Children Arrested In Nuh

NUH: In the Thana Sadar area of Nuh district, the police have arrested 23 Bangladeshi citizens for allegedly residing in India without valid documents. The arrests were made in Bajarka village where the individuals were found working at a local brick kiln.
The police received a tipoff about the presence of foreign nationals working illegally at the kiln. Acting swiftly on this information, the police conducted a raid and detained all 23 individuals.
Police spokesperson Krishna Kumar confirmed that none of the arrested individuals possessed any valid documents permitting their stay in India. Legal proceedings have been initiated against these people. The police are now trying to find out when, how and by which route these citizens entered India, their local connections and checking the role of employers who hired them without proper verification.
Krishna Kumar also emphasized that regular action will be taken against such illegal residents to uphold law and order.
Following the arrests, the police have appealed to the local brick kiln owners and other businessmen to ensure proper police verification of all their employees and also warned that failure to do so could lead to strict legal action against employers as well.
Officials said such steps are vital not only to curb illegal immigration but also to strengthen the security system in the area.
The Nuh police have also called for cooperation from the residents, appealing to them to report any suspicious activity or individuals residing in the area without proper documentation. Police also said that such strict legal actions will be further intensified in future so that illegal activities can be completely curbed.