23 Illegal Bangladeshi Citizens Including Women And Children Arrested In Nuh

NUH: In the Thana Sadar area of Nuh district, the police have arrested 23 Bangladeshi citizens for allegedly residing in India without valid documents. The arrests were made in Bajarka village where the individuals were found working at a local brick kiln.

The police received a tipoff about the presence of foreign nationals working illegally at the kiln. Acting swiftly on this information, the police conducted a raid and detained all 23 individuals.

Police spokesperson Krishna Kumar confirmed that none of the arrested individuals possessed any valid documents permitting their stay in India. Legal proceedings have been initiated against these people. The police are now trying to find out when, how and by which route these citizens entered India, their local connections and checking the role of employers who hired them without proper verification.

Krishna Kumar also emphasized that regular action will be taken against such illegal residents to uphold law and order.