228 Candidates Used Unfair Means During JEE (Main) In 5 Yrs, Highest Cases This Time

Kota: In the last five years, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has caught 228 candidates using unfair means in the Joint Entrance Exam (Main). This year, 149 candidates were found guilty of similar charges and NTA took further action. After this, 23 candidates were given clean chit after document verification and their results were also released.

Education expert Dev Sharma said NTA has also issued a notification in this regard. NTA reported that 39 candidates were found guilty of unfair means during Session 1 exam of JEE (Main) in January and 110 candidates in Session 2 in April. Some of these candidates forged documents while there were discrepancies in photograph biometrics for many others.

Show cause notices were issued to 149 candidates across both sessions for using unfair means. After receiving the photographs and biometric details of 23 of them, their result has been declared and legal action will be taken against the remaining candidates.

Sharma said questions have been raised against NTA due to paper leak, dummy candidates, question paper errors and lack of transparency in the working system. Also, NTA had received many suggestions to improve its working style. These suggestions included use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), monitoring CCTV cameras through AI-based applications and AI analysis of the data of suspicious candidates.