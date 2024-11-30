ETV Bharat / bharat

22 Kilo Gold, Rs 3 Crore Seized In IT Raids Across Offices Of Udaipur-Based Transport Company

Udaipur: In a significant crackdown, the Income Tax Department recovered 22 kg of gold and Rs 3 crore in cash in an extensive operation against Udaipur-based Golden Transport and Logistics Private Limited after conducting synchronised searches across 26 locations in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, sources said. The raids were carried out in connection with suspected illegal activities related to goods transportation and tax evasion.

Principal Director Awadhesh Kumar led the operation that started on Thursday, targeting multiple sites including two locations in Gujarat, one in Mumbai, three in Banswara, one in Jaipur's Vishwakarma Industrial Area, and 19 locations in Udaipur. The operation was initiated following a complaint about illegal cargo transportation.

Investigators have discovered eight lockers that are expected to contain additional evidence. Income Tax Department officials are meticulously examining seized documents, which reportedly include financial records suggesting undeclared income exceeding Rs 100 crore.