22 Including Students On Excursion Injured As Karnataka Bus Falls Into Ditch In Wayanad

Kalpetta: About 22 persons including students were injured when the tourist bus they were travelling in fell into a ditch after losing control in Vythiri of Wayanad at around 3:30 am on Wednesday.

The bus was coming from Kushalnagar in Karnataka. The injured have been admitted to Vythiri Taluk Hospital where authorities have informed that none of the injuries are serious.

The bus was carrying 40 passengers inclusive of students accompanied by their guardians on an excursion trip to Guruvayur.

The injured have been identified as Sonia (15), Handana (14), Bandhavya (15), Priyanka (15), Nikitha (15), Nandana (14), Monica (15), Dhanush (15), Nuthankumar (15), Reetha (15), Keerthy (15), Yashwini (15), Vinod (15), Anusha (15), Pushpita (14), Dayanand (34), Mahadeva Prasad (37), Sunita (30), Shankar (50), Rajan (72), and Bineesh (44). Rajan and Bineesh, who sustained minor injuries, were shifted to WIMS in Meppadi.

In a separate but similar incident a man, who was going for a pilgrimage to Sabarimala, was killed and 16 others were injured in a bus accident on Wednesday early morning. The accident occurred after the bus collided with a lorry at Aryankavu in Kollam.

The deceased has been identified as Dhanapal, a native of Salem in Tamil Nadu. Sources said the bus overturned after colliding with the lorry. About 30 Salem natives were travelling on the bus. Around 16 people were injured in the accident and three of them are in critical condition, sources added.