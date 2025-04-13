2026 Deadline Set To Eliminate Naxalism: SC, PM Modi & Amit Shah Call For Peace And Progress

Raipur: In a decisive move towards eradicating Naxalism from the country, the last week witnessed a series of critical developments forming part of a broader strategy aimed at eliminating Naxal influence by 2026. From Supreme Court proceedings to statements by the country’s top leadership, a clear message has emerged — Naxalism will no longer be tolerated, and both military operations and rehabilitation efforts will go hand in hand to restore peace and development.

Since April 8, intensified operations across Naxal-affected regions, especially in Chhattisgarh, have strengthened the resolve of security forces and civil administrations. This renewed campaign is not just focused on armed retaliation, but also includes efforts for the rehabilitation of surrendered Naxalites, signalling a comprehensive approach to ending decades of violence.

A significant development came on April 9, when the Supreme Court rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to a 2018 encounter in Sukma, where 15 alleged Naxals were killed. The petitioners claimed the victims were innocent tribals, but Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central government, clarified that all those killed were rewarded Naxalites.

A bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih observed that the peace process was progressing in Chhattisgarh, with increasing numbers of Naxalites surrendering, and unnecessary legal interventions would disrupt this effort. The court’s stand strongly validated the anti-Naxal strategy currently underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a media conclave on April 10, addressed the issue at length. He recalled a time when over 125 districts were under Naxal influence, where the government’s constitutional reach ended and Naxal dominance began.

Modi highlighted how the Naxal insurgency had deprived thousands of youth of development opportunities. However, he recalled the fact that over 8,000 Naxalites surrendered in the past decade, and the number of affected districts has now reduced to just 20. He attributed this success to consistent peace efforts and development initiatives, particularly in the Northeastern region, which had long suffered due to separatism and violence.

Modi emphasised the importance of engaging youth in the nation’s growth. He noted that more than 10,000 armed insurgents returned to the mainstream in the past 10 years due to various peace accords. “The youth form the foundation of any developed nation. If they stray from the mainstream, the nation’s future weakens,” he said, calling for continued focus on integrating youth into the development narrative.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on April 10, reiterated the government’s firm commitment to eliminating Naxalism “at any cost.” He asserted that the Modi-led government had set a target year of 2026 for completely wiping out Naxalism from the country. Shah underlined that while force remains a necessary response to armed threats, the broader solution lies in rehabilitation, dialogue, and inclusive development.

He urged Naxalites to abandon violence and return to the mainstream, stressing that “guns can never bring development to any society or nation.” Shah said that rehabilitation schemes are already in place across states to support those who choose to surrender, and state governments are actively participating in these efforts. However, he also warned that those who continue to choose violence would be dealt with firmly by security forces.

On April 11, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma delivered a strong message, stating, “If Naxalites want to talk to the government, they must first surrender and lay down arms. Only then will the doors for dialogue open.” He reiterated that the development of the country and society cannot be compromised and that peace is the only path forward.

